Fly tying classes start next week
The Yakima Fly Fishers Association plans to start holding its annual free fly tying classes next Tuesday at Memorial Bible Church, 111 Old Stage Way in Gleed.
A minimum of six classes will be held weekly from 6:30-8 p.m. with no signup or RSVP necessary. The class will use Charlie Cravens' book "Basic Fly Tying" as a guide and all materials will be provided, including a limited number of tools available to use or purchase.
Button shoot
Steven Hurt broke a 24 to win the Men's division at the Yakima Valley Sportsmen Association's annual W.K. Button Shoot on Sunday.
Jim Thorne and Jeff Mitcheel shared a win in the Senior division after breaking 23s and Super Senior Nick Kramer broke a 23 to earn his button. Brittney Marshall broke a 19 to win the Ladies division.
Bird alert
It never fails to amaze me when I get reports of good bird sightings from unexpected or overlooked places. An example of that is the small pond found in the Costco parking lot in Union Gap. This week it held 22 Canada geese, 30 mallards, and a canvasback, which is a fairly rare duck away from the bigger waters of the Columbia River, a ring-necked duck, Eurasian Collared-Dove, mourning dove, American coot, belted kingfisher, European starling, and red-winged blackbird.
The Yakima Area Arboretum is a year around favorite of local bird enthusiasts. This week they noted Canada goose, common merganser, California quail, northern flicker, merlin, California scrub-jay, American crow, common raven, black-capped chickadee, varied thrush, American robin, house sparrow, house finch, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, golden-crowned sparrow and spotted towhee.
Other interesting reports from around the area included a Cooper’s hawk spotted along the Poppoff Trail, an American dipper was seen in the Tieton River between the Bear Canyon Trailhead and Windy Point Campground, an Eurasian wigeon was swimming with three American wigeons in the small ponds along the 40th Avenue exit and a couple who live near the intersection of Highway 12 and the Old Naches Highway been enjoying watching a pair of red-tailed hawks perched in the top of the big pine right on the road.
Email bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like The Yakima Valley Audubon Society on its Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.
— Kerry Turley
Calendar
WEDNESDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will meet for its weekly fun runs at 3:30 and 6 p.m. at the west side parking lot of Chesterley Park. The group will run along the Powerhouse Canal until the time change in March. The online event goes from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is free with a suggested donation of $20. To register or learn more, go to midcolumbiafisheries.org.
ALSO WEDNESDAY: Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group's Winter Speakers Series continues with Johan Hogervorst of the Forest Service and MCF's Rebecca Wassell presenting "Stage 0 Lessons Learned on 3 Projects in the McKenzie River Watershed."
SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host its weekend fun run of 3 to 6 miles, with all paces and abilities welcome. Meet at 9 a.m. on the west side of the Chesterley Park parking lot.
ALSO SATURDAY: The Hard Core Runners Club will host the 41st Annual Frosty Four miler race at Sarg Hubbard Park, set to start at 1 p.m. Registration is $10 for club members and $15 for nonmembers and race shirts are available for $15 each. To register online, go to hcrunners.org.
Getting outdoors
THURSDAY: The Cascadian Pathfinders will ski or snowshoe six miles with 400 feet of elevation gain at Halfway Flats at Wenatchee Ridge, an in and out tour with views out to the Stuart Range. Call Carol at 509-833-7989 for meeting time and place.
SUNDAY: The Cascadians will enjoy a tour at Snow Mountain Ranch under the full moon, known as the Snow Moon. The group will meet at the parking lot at 6 p.m. and go either 3.3 miles with 352 feet of elevation gain along the Bench Trail or 5.7 miles with 1,187 feet of elevation gain up to the Cowiche Mountain summit. Bring microspikes if you have them in case the snow is too hard for snowshoes. For more information, email satch@cascadians.org or call Marilyn at 847-878-0208.
TUESDAY: The Cascadians will host a six-mile ski or snowshoe with 900 feet of elevation gain following the Pacific Crest Trail from White Pass into the William O. Douglas Wildnerness, with a lunch stop at Sand lake. Departure is at 830 a.m. from the Chesterley Park parking lot. Dress in layers for the weather. Bring lunch and the 13 Essentials. Drivers don't need a parking pass. Online signup is required at cascadians.org. Email Jenifer at ykma99@gmail.com or call Kathleen at 509-307-8618 with any questions.
