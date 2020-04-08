Study recommends extra social distancing outside
A new study from Belgium suggest people exercising outdoors need to stay more than the typically recommended six feet away from each other to avoid spreading COVID-19.
Researchers at two universities found it’s best to run or cycle to the side of others, rather than directly behind. Preliminary findings indicate the virus could spread through what’s called a “slipstream” as much as 30 to 50 feet behind other cyclist and runners.
Bird Alert
While a lot of the best birding areas have been closed due to the current pandemic, we are still allowed to be outside pursuing our favorite birds as long as we keep within the safe boundaries guidelines.
The Poppoff Trail is one of the areas still open to enjoy. This week a local birder found 38 species there. Highlights included wood duck, northern shoveler, American wigeon, double-crested cormorant, osprey, a Cooper’s hawk sitting on the nest, western screech-owl, belted kingfisher, tree swallow, ruby-crowned kinglet, Bewick’s wren, evening grosbeak and a purple finch.
Another good birding location still accessible is the Snow Mountain Ranch, where one birder this week tallied 21 species; California quail, ring-necked pheasant, mourning dove, turkey vulture, red-tailed hawk, great horned owl, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, American kestrel, Steller’s jay, California scrub-jay, black-billed magpie, common raven, black-capped chickadee, ruby-crowned kinglet, European starling, varied thrush, American robin, dark-eyed junco, song sparrow and red-winged blackbird.
Fortunately we are getting to that time of year when we also start seeing some new birds arrive at our home feeders. One stay-at-home birder was visited by 19 species in her Chestnut Avenue yard. Highlights included Anna’s hummingbird, downy woodpecker, California scrub-jay, red-breasted nuthatch, cedar waxwing, pine siskin, American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, white-crowned sparrow, song sparrow and spotted towhee.
Please email your bird sightings to kdturley@embarqmail.com and be sure to like us on our Facebook page or visit yakimaaudubon.org.