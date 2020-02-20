In a flash, Joao Paulo set the tone for his new Sounders squad.
The Brazilian was signed in January as Seattle’s third designated player, expected to play in the center midfield. Well, in Joao Paulo’s debut against CD Olimpia on Thursday, he did.
But he also showed how he could push forward and be goal dangerous, heading one home in the sixth minute of the CONCACAF Champions League matchup in Honduras. The shot to the back post helped Seattle finish in a 2-2 draw with Olimpia at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.
Champions League is a 16-team, two-legged series tournament where away goals are the tiebreaker. Seattle will host Olimpia on Feb. 27 at CenturyLink Field.
Solid replacements
Coach Brian Schmetzer was cautious with star Nico Lodeiro, not playing him against Olimpia. Instead, the coach inserted Joao Paulo at center midfield. Despite being touted for his defensive skill, Joao Paulo is a crafty scorer, too.
Sounders forward Jordan Morris provided an opportunity for Joao Paulo in the sixth minute after receiving a through ball from midfielder Joevin Jones. Morris deadened the ball as Joao Paulo sped to the box, receiving an airy pass to knock it in the net with his head.
Morris put the Sounders up 2-0 with a tap-in goal on the rebound of a Jones attempt.
Joao Paulo was also a solid defender in the midfield to temper Olimpia’s pressure.
Speaking of defense
Without Gustav Svensson, veteran Jordy Delem worked with Cristian Roldan as the defensive midfielders. Colombian defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade, who was signed earlier this month, teamed with Xavier Arreaga as the new back line and the group performed well until the 60th minute.
Whether tired or still developing chemistry, there was often a lack of communication that Olimpia whiffed on exploiting. Colombian striker Yustin Arboleda eventually found his way to score, taking advantage of a crowded box for the first in the 63rd minute and relaxed coverage by Arreaga in the 81st minute to tie the score at two goals each.
As the match wore on, Olimpia proved itself to be the fit team. The club entered the match having played eight league matches while Thursday was the first true competitive match for the Sounders since winning the MLS Cup in November.
About the MLS
No league team has won the modern version of Champions League and the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2000 was the last to win the regional tourney overall.
After the first leg, only Los Angeles FC is on the back foot after losing their Champions League opener. New York City FC had the only win of the five MLS clubs playing and the rest tied.