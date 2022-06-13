A community cannot thrive without reliable access to essential news. So it is our goal to provide the Yakima Valley with that information through the creation of an essential news team.
The Yakima Herald-Republic’s essential news team is supported financially by the Yakima Free Press Campaign, a collaboration between the Herald, the Yakima Valley Community Foundation and Microsoft.
The goal is to build a desk of 12 reporters, working in English and Spanish, covering local government, education, health care, public safety, the economy and the environment. Each team of six reporters will be led by an editor, making for a total 14 total essential news journalists.
Why the focus on English and Spanish? Because slightly more than half of Yakima County identifies as Spanish or Latino and our essential news desk needs to reach the entire community.
The team started taking shape in June with the arrival of two reporters from Report for America, a national service program that puts emerging journalists in newsrooms where they’re assigned to cover underserved communities. Report for America covers about half of a corps member’s salary. Newspapers turn to the public — in this case, the Yakima Free Press Campaign — for the other half.
One reporter, Santiago Ochoa, will cover health care access in Yakima County. The other, Jasper Sundeen, will report on social and economic issues in the Lower Valley. They’re both bilingual.
Because its journalism is funded by the public, and because it is vital to the Valley’s future, news from the essential news team will always be free to readers on yakimaherald.com. You can find it collected here, on this page.
You can help us complete the essential news team by contributing to the Yakima Free Press Campaign.
