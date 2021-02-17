Hi! Thanks for joining The Growth Gap, my new reporting series and newsletter on how Washington state’s declining child care sector is edging out young learners.
I’m thrilled to be leading you on this exploration of the local child care industry – why it’s important and where it’s failing children, families, providers and our economy. That’s right – disruptions to child care cause losses for employers and the economy at large.
It’s an issue that predates the COVID-19 pandemic, since the child care industry has long been considered a broken market in Washington and the broader U.S. Programs are closing every year, costing providers and parents jobs and in some cases diminishing the number of slots open to children. In Central Washington, the problem is acute. Yakima County has seen the number of child care programs drop from 382 in 2015 to 319 in 2020, for example, diminishing child care slots in the county by 700. (Some areas of the state have had better luck, with King County, for example, seeing an increase in the number of providers and slots across that same time period.)
The goal of this project: to find solutions, both existing and yet to come.
I’m Janelle Retka, a 28-year-old illustrator and education journalist reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic here in Central Washington. I’m also a proud auntie of three (soon to be four – looking forward to meeting you, Baby Lou!) and a dog mom to Marv, a now-4-year-old street dog I adopted while living and reporting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for a handful of years.
As an education reporter both in Cambodia and here in Yakima, I’ve come to understand the importance of early learning and young brain development for children. Over the past two years I’ve reported on Central Washington providers struggling to stay open and provide high-quality environments to kids, parents’ struggle to find care and programs aimed at compensating for a lack of early learning opportunities. In 2020, I turned my focus to this project, which is receiving funding from the Education Writers Association.
As Jack Shonkoff, an American pediatrician and professor of child health and development at Harvard University puts it, 3 years old is middle aged when it comes to brain development. In other words, the first five years (and especially the first three) are crucial learning years.
Research also shows that high-quality learning opportunities ahead of kindergarten are linked to better preparedness for the K-12 system, which in turn indicates outcomes in grade school and students’ likeliness to graduate. WILD, I know.
In recognition of the importance of these young years, policy makers in Washington state have been working for years to transform child care programs into early learning settings, rather than babysitting services.
But the pandemic raises big questions. Is COVID-19 going to force more providers to close their doors? What does that mean for the kids who don’t get to participate in rich early learning settings prior to K-12? What does that mean for families and for the broader community?
These questions need answers and solutions urgently. I’ll be exploring these and other topics in my reporting.
Even without a child in these early learning years, this issue affects you tremendously. In 2017, disruptions in care cost Washington state’s economy upwards of $6 billion. Yikes. That would have been a nice check to have.
That’s why The Child Care Gap is here. It’s a twice-monthly bilingual newsletter highlighting new Yakima Herald articles and research on child care in Central Washington as it unfolds – and both calling for and pointing out potential solutions. Our first story answers some common questions you might have about the changes in the industry since the pandemic hit. Come join us. Let’s close the gap.
-Janelle and Yakima Herald-Republic Team
P.S. Have thoughts on what I should look into? Drop me a line at jretka@yakimaherald.com.