CBBN
League Overall W L W L
West Valley 1 0 2 1
Moses Lake 1 0 2 1
Eastmont 1 0 1 2
Sunnyside 0 0 0 3
Davis 0 1 0 3
Eisenhower 0 1 0 3
Wenatchee 0 1 0 3
FRIDAY’S SCORES
West Valley 27, Davis 7
Moses Lake 47, Eisenhower 13
Eastmont 56, Wenatchee 24
Kennewick 54, Sunnyside 20
NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES
West Valley at Sunnyside
Eastmont at Davis
Eisenhower at Wenatchee
Central Valley at Moses Lake
CWAC
League Overall W L W L
Prosser 1 0 3 0
Othello 1 0 2 1
East Valley 0 0 3 0
Ellensburg 0 0 1 1
Selah 0 0 1 1
Grandview 0 1 1 2
Ephrata 0 1 1 2
THURSDAY’S SCORE
Prosser 54, Grandview 0
FRIDAY’S SCORES
Othello 14, Ephrata 13
East Valley 48, Heritage 7
SATURDAY’S GAME
Ellensburg at Selah, 4 p.m.
NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES
Grandview at Ellensburg
Ephrata at East Valley
Selah at Othello
NEXT SATURDAY’S GAME
Aberdeen at Prosser (NL)
SCAC West
League Overall W L W L
Toppenish 0 0 2 1
Zillah 0 0 1 2
Naches Valley 0 0 1 2
Wapato 0 0 0 2
La Salle 0 0 0 3
FRIDAY’S SCORES
Naches Valley 28, Wahluke 0
Hoquiam 21, La Salle 14
Royal 42, Zillah 0
Toppenish 48, Mount Baker 31
SATURDAY’S GAME
Granger at Wapato, 2 p.m.
NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES
Kiona-Benton at La Salle
Naches Valley at College Place
Toppenish at Cashmere
Wahluke at Zillah
NEXT SATURDAY’S GAME
Wapato at Mabton
EWAC West
League Overall W L W L
Goldendale 0 0 2 1
Granger 0 0 1 1
Highland 0 0 1 2
Kittitas 0 0 1 2
White Swan 0 0 0 3
Cle Elum 0 0 0 3
FRIDAY’S SCORES
Chelan 54, Cle Elum 16
Dayton-Waitsburg 28, Highland 20
Burbank 35, Kittitas 13
Adna 56, White Swan 6
Goldendale 20, Onalaska 0
SATURDAY’S GAME
Granger at Wapato, 2 p.m.
NEXT THURSDAY’S GAME
Kittitas at River View
NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES
Warden at Granger
Highland at Manson
White Swan at Dayton-Waitsburg
Goldendale at Burbank
Tri-Cities Prep at Cle Elum
FRIDAY’S STATEWIDE SCORES
Aberdeen 25, Centralia 6
Anacortes 21, Archbishop Murphy 2
Arlington 21, Mount Vernon 6
Auburn 28, Auburn Mountainview 7
Bainbridge 45, Sequim 22
Bellevue 54, Liberty 13
Black Hills 34, Rochester 14
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 14, Connell 6
Burlington-Edison 24, Lakewood 6
Cascade (Everett) 33, Inglemoor 14
Cascade (Leavenworth) 56, Brewster 20
Cashmere 47, College Place 6
Castle Rock 28, Elma 18
Central Valley 17, Cheney 0
Chewelah 26, Reardan 0
Chiawana 42, Pasco 6
Clarkston 52, East Valley (Spokane) 7
Coupeville 30, Sultan 13
Curlew 46, Pateros 28
Curtis 42, Bethel 0
Cusick 40, Selkirk 20
Darrington 66, Concrete 42
Davenport 21, Asotin 0
DeSales 44, Sunnyside Christian 20
Eastside Catholic 48, Blanchet 14
Edmonds-Woodway 44, Lynnwood 21
Emerald Ridge 28, Sumner 18
Enumclaw 41, Washington 7
Everett 31, Jackson 7
Evergreen (Vancouver) 42, Kentlake 9
Fort Vancouver 29, Stevenson 27
Franklin 23, Chief Sealth 0
Freeman 40, Rogers (Spokane) 7
Friday Harbor 52, La Conner 0
Garfield 48, Seattle Prep 7
Gonzaga Prep 35, Ferris 6
Graham-Kapowsin 28, Olympia 17
Hermiston, Ore. 37, Walla Walla 19
Ingraham 35, Nathan Hale 20
Kamiakin 28, Southridge 2
Kentridge 47, Decatur 14
Kingston 34, North Mason 19
Kiona-Benton 29, Warden 8
Lake Stevens 63, Federal Way 21
Lake Washington 35, Newport-Bellevue 7
Liberty (Spangle) 47, Colfax 6
Liberty Bell 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 0
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48, Tri-Cities Prep 7
Lynden 41, Squalicum 13
Mark Morris 33, Columbia River 31
Marysville-Pilchuck 37, Marysville-Getchell 14
Meridian 50, King’s Way Christian School 13
Monroe 44, Kamiak 14
Montesano 56, White Salmon 0
Mount Si 38, North Creek 28
Mountain View 62, Union 35
Mountlake Terrace 26, Shorewood 3
Mt. Rainier 13, Tahoma 6
Mt. Spokane 38, Lewis & Clark 16
Napavine 63, Rainier 0
Naselle 60, Sound Christian 8
Neah Bay 68, Lummi 6
Nooksack Valley 25, King’s 23
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 39, Clallam Bay 27
O’Dea 22, Rainier Beach 0
Okanogan 47, Omak 6
Olympic 40, Bremerton 13
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 45, Wahkiakum 6
Peninsula 39, Gig Harbor 30
Post Falls, Idaho 41, University 0
Prairie 42, Battle Ground 14
Quincy 34, Tonasket 14
Raymond 53, Ilwaco 8
Redmond 29, Mercer Island 21
Renton 28, Lindbergh 20
Richland 21, Hanford 14
Ridgefield 26, Hockinson 21
Seton Catholic 46, Life Christian 15
Shadle Park 28, West Valley (Spokane) 14
Skyline 21, Eastlake 7
Snohomish 37, Shorecrest 14
South Whidbey 54, East Jefferson 24
Spanaway Lake 20, Mount Tahoma 14
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 44, Tekoa/Rosalia 14
Stanwood 38, Oak Harbor 14
Timberline 21, River Ridge 18
Todd Beamer 29, Kent-Meridian 27
Toledo 67, Toutle Lake 14
Touchet 28, Garfield-Palouse 20
Tumwater 38, Kelso 19
Vashon Island 17, Blaine 6
W. F. West 48, Shelton 6
Wellpinit 54, Inchelium 14
West Seattle 41, Cleveland 0
Woodinville 21, Issaquah 8
Yelm 58, Central Kitsap
