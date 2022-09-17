CBBN

League Overall W L W L

West Valley 1 0 2 1

Moses Lake 1 0 2 1

Eastmont 1 0 1 2

Sunnyside 0 0 0 3

Davis 0 1 0 3

Eisenhower 0 1 0 3

Wenatchee 0 1 0 3

FRIDAY’S SCORES

West Valley 27, Davis 7

Moses Lake 47, Eisenhower 13

Eastmont 56, Wenatchee 24

Kennewick 54, Sunnyside 20

NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

West Valley at Sunnyside

Eastmont at Davis

Eisenhower at Wenatchee

Central Valley at Moses Lake

CWAC

League Overall W L W L

Prosser 1 0 3 0

Othello 1 0 2 1

East Valley 0 0 3 0

Ellensburg 0 0 1 1

Selah 0 0 1 1

Grandview 0 1 1 2

Ephrata 0 1 1 2

THURSDAY’S SCORE

Prosser 54, Grandview 0

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Othello 14, Ephrata 13

East Valley 48, Heritage 7

SATURDAY’S GAME

Ellensburg at Selah, 4 p.m.

NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

Grandview at Ellensburg

Ephrata at East Valley

Selah at Othello

NEXT SATURDAY’S GAME

Aberdeen at Prosser (NL)

SCAC West

League Overall W L W L

Toppenish 0 0 2 1

Zillah 0 0 1 2

Naches Valley 0 0 1 2

Wapato 0 0 0 2

La Salle 0 0 0 3

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Naches Valley 28, Wahluke 0

Hoquiam 21, La Salle 14

Royal 42, Zillah 0

Toppenish 48, Mount Baker 31

SATURDAY’S GAME

Granger at Wapato, 2 p.m.

NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

Kiona-Benton at La Salle

Naches Valley at College Place

Toppenish at Cashmere

Wahluke at Zillah

NEXT SATURDAY’S GAME

Wapato at Mabton

EWAC West

League Overall W L W L

Goldendale 0 0 2 1

Granger 0 0 1 1

Highland 0 0 1 2

Kittitas 0 0 1 2

White Swan 0 0 0 3

Cle Elum 0 0 0 3

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Chelan 54, Cle Elum 16

Dayton-Waitsburg 28, Highland 20

Burbank 35, Kittitas 13

Adna 56, White Swan 6

Goldendale 20, Onalaska 0

SATURDAY’S GAME

Granger at Wapato, 2 p.m.

NEXT THURSDAY’S GAME

Kittitas at River View

NEXT FRIDAY’S GAMES

Warden at Granger

Highland at Manson

White Swan at Dayton-Waitsburg

Goldendale at Burbank

Tri-Cities Prep at Cle Elum

FRIDAY’S STATEWIDE SCORES

Aberdeen 25, Centralia 6

Anacortes 21, Archbishop Murphy 2

Arlington 21, Mount Vernon 6

Auburn 28, Auburn Mountainview 7

Bainbridge 45, Sequim 22

Bellevue 54, Liberty 13

Black Hills 34, Rochester 14

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 14, Connell 6

Burlington-Edison 24, Lakewood 6

Cascade (Everett) 33, Inglemoor 14

Cascade (Leavenworth) 56, Brewster 20

Cashmere 47, College Place 6

Castle Rock 28, Elma 18

Central Valley 17, Cheney 0

Chewelah 26, Reardan 0

Chiawana 42, Pasco 6

Clarkston 52, East Valley (Spokane) 7

Coupeville 30, Sultan 13

Curlew 46, Pateros 28

Curtis 42, Bethel 0

Cusick 40, Selkirk 20

Darrington 66, Concrete 42

Davenport 21, Asotin 0

DeSales 44, Sunnyside Christian 20

Eastside Catholic 48, Blanchet 14

Edmonds-Woodway 44, Lynnwood 21

Emerald Ridge 28, Sumner 18

Enumclaw 41, Washington 7

Everett 31, Jackson 7

Evergreen (Vancouver) 42, Kentlake 9

Fort Vancouver 29, Stevenson 27

Franklin 23, Chief Sealth 0

Freeman 40, Rogers (Spokane) 7

Friday Harbor 52, La Conner 0

Garfield 48, Seattle Prep 7

Gonzaga Prep 35, Ferris 6

Graham-Kapowsin 28, Olympia 17

Hermiston, Ore. 37, Walla Walla 19

Ingraham 35, Nathan Hale 20

Kamiakin 28, Southridge 2

Kentridge 47, Decatur 14

Kingston 34, North Mason 19

Kiona-Benton 29, Warden 8

Lake Stevens 63, Federal Way 21

Lake Washington 35, Newport-Bellevue 7

Liberty (Spangle) 47, Colfax 6

Liberty Bell 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 0

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48, Tri-Cities Prep 7

Lynden 41, Squalicum 13

Mark Morris 33, Columbia River 31

Marysville-Pilchuck 37, Marysville-Getchell 14

Meridian 50, King’s Way Christian School 13

Monroe 44, Kamiak 14

Montesano 56, White Salmon 0

Mount Si 38, North Creek 28

Mountain View 62, Union 35

Mountlake Terrace 26, Shorewood 3

Mt. Rainier 13, Tahoma 6

Mt. Spokane 38, Lewis & Clark 16

Napavine 63, Rainier 0

Naselle 60, Sound Christian 8

Neah Bay 68, Lummi 6

Nooksack Valley 25, King’s 23

Northwest Christian (Lacey) 39, Clallam Bay 27

O’Dea 22, Rainier Beach 0

Okanogan 47, Omak 6

Olympic 40, Bremerton 13

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 45, Wahkiakum 6

Peninsula 39, Gig Harbor 30

Post Falls, Idaho 41, University 0

Prairie 42, Battle Ground 14

Quincy 34, Tonasket 14

Raymond 53, Ilwaco 8

Redmond 29, Mercer Island 21

Renton 28, Lindbergh 20

Richland 21, Hanford 14

Ridgefield 26, Hockinson 21

Seton Catholic 46, Life Christian 15

Shadle Park 28, West Valley (Spokane) 14

Skyline 21, Eastlake 7

Snohomish 37, Shorecrest 14

South Whidbey 54, East Jefferson 24

Spanaway Lake 20, Mount Tahoma 14

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 44, Tekoa/Rosalia 14

Stanwood 38, Oak Harbor 14

Timberline 21, River Ridge 18

Todd Beamer 29, Kent-Meridian 27

Toledo 67, Toutle Lake 14

Touchet 28, Garfield-Palouse 20

Tumwater 38, Kelso 19

Vashon Island 17, Blaine 6

W. F. West 48, Shelton 6

Wellpinit 54, Inchelium 14

West Seattle 41, Cleveland 0

Woodinville 21, Issaquah 8

Yelm 58, Central Kitsap

