TV Games Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Time, TV: 10 a.m., CBS
Line: Chiefs by 8½. O/U:7½.
Notable: Hard to know which Raiders will show up. The Chiefs offense is struggling but that defense is playing great. The Raiders can rush four, but the secondary is meh. Go with team that’s won four straight.
The pick: Chiefs 28, Raiders 24
Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Time, TV: 1:25 p.m., CBS
Line: Buccaneers by 3. O/U: 53½.
Notable: The Bills can’t consistently run — unless it’s Josh Allen taking off — and don’t do a great job of stopping the run. That’s not a good combination as the playoffs near. Tampa Bay is limited in secondary.
The pick: Buccaneers 28, Bills 21
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Time, TV: 5:20 p.m., NBC
Line: Packers by 12½. O/U: 43½.
Notable: Chicago ran well on Arizona but after four Andy Dalton picks, injured Justin Fields (ribs) returns. Green Bay is just better and at home. Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones should feel good after a week off.
The pick: Packers 31, Bears 17
