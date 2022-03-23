Goalkeeper Sam Gonzalez made four saves and East Valley’s defense earned its third straight shutout as the Red Devils defeated Ellensburg 2-0 in CWAC boys soccer Tuesday night at Earl Barden Stadium.
Soren Hanson and Gavin Gordon scored goals and Diego Lopez assisted on both for unbeaten East Valley, which moved to 2-0 in league and 5-0 overall ahead of Thursday’s trip to Grandview.
In other CWAC matches, Othello topped Prosser 2-1 and Ephrata edged Selah 2-1.
First half: 1, East Valley, Soren Hanson (Diego Lopez), 20:00.
Second half: 2, East Valley, Gavin Gordon (Lopez), 48:00.
Saves: Alexsander Bautista-Limon (Ell) 4; Sam Gonzalez (EV) 4.
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 1, EISENHOWER 0: At Eisenhower, David Ochoa scored the lone goal midway through the first half to give the Grizzlies their third straight win.
In other matches, Eastmont edged Davis 3-2 and Moses Lake beat West Valley 2-1.
First half: 1, Sunnyside, David Ochoa, 17:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra (S) 5; Caleb Coronel (E) 4.
SCAC-EWAC
WAPATO 1, LA SALLE 0: At Wapato, David Iturbide scored the game-winning goal in the 62nd minute for the Wolves. They’ll play at Zillah and La Salle’s set to host Naches Valley on Thursday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Wapato, David Iturbide, 62:00.
Saves: Ciro Ramirez (LS) 13; Ricardo Romeroa (W) 4.
TOPPENISH 12, ZILLAH 0: At Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez, Yahir Quintero, Juan Diego Mendoza and Navor Gaona all scored twice for the Wildcats.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez; 2, Toppenish, Angel Pacheco; 3, Toppenish, Juan Diego Mendoza; 4, Toppenish, Yahir Quintero; 5, Toppenish, Quintero; 6, Toppenish, Gutierrez.
Second half: 7, Toppenish, Mendoza; 8, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia; 9, Toppenish, Alexander Magana; 10, Toppenish, Navor Gaona; 11, Toppenish, Gaona; 12, Toppenish, Diego Santiago.
Saves: Pete Barrera (Z) 12; Hector Godinez (T) 0.
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
SELAH 11, TRI-CITIES PREP 1: At Selah, Wyatt Johnson struck out five and gave up just one hit in five innings and Grant Chapman went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead the Vikings’ offense. Selah’s home doubleheader with Othello on Saturday has been moved to Monday, starting at 4 p.m.
Selah highlights: Grant Chapman 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; James Hull RBI 1b; Ean Ancira 2-3; Beau Benjamin 2-3, RBI.
EAST VALLEY 11, ZILLAH 1: At East Valley, Mason Bailey was 3-for-3 with a double, run scored and two RBI for the Red Devils (4-1), who open CWAC play at Ephrata on Saturday.
Highlights: Mason Bailey (EV) 3-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Xander Smith (EV) 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI, 3 IP, 1 ER; Garin Gurtler (EV) 1-2, 2 runs; B Damron (Z) 1-2, RBI.
TOPPENISH 12-8, ROYAL 8-18: At Royal, Joel Godina and Edgar Bustillos doubled in both games for the Wildcats, who play at Wahluke on Friday.
Toppenish highlights — Game 1: Joel Godina 1-4, 2b, 2 runs; Julian Godina 3-5, run, 5 IP; Gage Williams 2-5, 2 runs; Edgar Bustillos 2-3, 2b, run. Game 2: Joel Godina 2-4, 2b; Dakoda Bauer 3-4, 2 runs; Jason Grant 2-4, 2 runs; Edgar Bustillos 1-3, 2b, run.
COLLEGE PLACE 11, LA SALLE 3: At College Place, the Hawks broke a 3-3 tie with eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The second game was called after two innings because of darkness.
Highlights: Jacob Rettig (LS) 5 IP, 6 K, 1-2, run, RBI; Jacob Courtney (CP) 4 IP, 0 hits, 10 K.
TENNIS
SCAC-EWAC
Goldendale boys 4, Toppenish 0
Singles: Max Christensen(G) d. Robert Bjur 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(2); Roger Bothamely (G) d. Johan Ojeda 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Kyden Blunt-Sam McCandless (G) d. Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez 6-3, 6-3; Tristen Toledo-Logan Speer(G) d. Jonathan Lustre-Samuel Reyes 6-4, 6-1; Hans Martin-Jacob Harris (G) t. Jose Arcila-Kyu Hurley 7-5 0-1 (5), susp. for darkness.
Toppenish girls 4, Goldendale 1
Singles: Maria Cervantes (T) d. Gwen Gilliam 6-2, 6-0; Taylor Beam (G) d. Viviana Ochoa 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Paola Parhol-Karen Romero (T) d. Jeslyn Berry-Lizzy Hedges 7-5, 6-3; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Logan Armstrong-Angelina Owens 6-0, 6-0; Jeanette Torres-Alyssa Gonzales (T) d. Frankie Shawtraw-Ruby Russell 6-0, 6-0.
GOLF
CBBN
Girls POD at Apple Tree — Team scores: Wenatchee 416, Sunnyside 479, Eastmont 482, Moses Lake 525, West Valley 528. Local highlights: Campbell Thorner (WV) 104, Mackenzie Chambers (Su) 116, Jessa Hellner-Gomez (Su) 118, Alyna Ramirez (Su) 121.
