Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Benton County in south central Washington... Southeastern Yakima County in south central Washington... * Until 1230 AM PDT. * At 1143 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Sunnyside, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Sunnyside, Grandview, Toppenish, Granger, Zillah, Mabton, Satus and Buena. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH