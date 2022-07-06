NEXT GAME

Opponent: Ridgefield.

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Where: Yakima County Stadium.

WEDNESDAY’S LINESCORE

NorthPaws 8, Pippins 7

Yakima 020 103 100 — 7 8 1

Kamloops 010 033 001 — 8 10 1

McAdams, Sweeney (3), O’Connor (5), Rice (6), Shipman (8) and Olsson. Interdonato, McDougall (4), Barton (6), Turner (7) and Or.

Yakima Valley highlights: Jaxon Sorenson 2-4, 2b, run; Henry Gargus 1-3, RBI, 2b; Spencer Shipman 2-4, HR, 2 runs, RBI.

WCL STANDINGS

South

W L Pct.

Corvallis 17 8 .680

Ridgefield 16 9 .640

Portland 16 9 .640

Bend 18 11 .621

Walla Walla 12 14 .462

Cowlitz 12 15 .444

Springfield 12 18 .400

Yakima Valley 10 20 .333

Wednesday’s games

Kamloops 8, Yakima Valley 7

Victoria 3, Springfield 2

Ridgefield 3, Corvallis 0

Bend 8, Walla Walla 1

Cowlitz at Portland, late

Thursday’s games

Ridgefield at Corvallis

Walla Walla at Bend

Cowlitz at Portland

