NEXT GAME
Opponent: Ridgefield.
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday.
Where: Yakima County Stadium.
WEDNESDAY’S LINESCORE
NorthPaws 8, Pippins 7
Yakima 020 103 100 — 7 8 1
Kamloops 010 033 001 — 8 10 1
McAdams, Sweeney (3), O’Connor (5), Rice (6), Shipman (8) and Olsson. Interdonato, McDougall (4), Barton (6), Turner (7) and Or.
Yakima Valley highlights: Jaxon Sorenson 2-4, 2b, run; Henry Gargus 1-3, RBI, 2b; Spencer Shipman 2-4, HR, 2 runs, RBI.
WCL STANDINGS
South
W L Pct.
Corvallis 17 8 .680
Ridgefield 16 9 .640
Portland 16 9 .640
Bend 18 11 .621
Walla Walla 12 14 .462
Cowlitz 12 15 .444
Springfield 12 18 .400
Yakima Valley 10 20 .333
Wednesday’s games
Kamloops 8, Yakima Valley 7
Victoria 3, Springfield 2
Ridgefield 3, Corvallis 0
Bend 8, Walla Walla 1
Cowlitz at Portland, late
Thursday’s games
Ridgefield at Corvallis
Walla Walla at Bend
Cowlitz at Portland
