Senior Emma Quesnell drove in eight runs for the day and junior Katie Suhm was 6-for-8 with two doubles and three RBI as Eisenhower earned a 15-3, 14-7 sweep over Davis in a CBBN softball doubleheader at Carol Finney Field.
The Cadets finish the series against the Pirates with a single game on Friday at Kiwanis Park.
Highlights — Game 1: Emma Quesnell (E) 2-2, run, 5 RBI; Katie Suhm (E) 3-4, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Taylor Yockey (E) 2-4, 4 RBI; Z Niblett (E) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Felicity Hanson (E) 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Allie Worford (D) 1-3, 2b; Rebekah Spry (D) 2-3, 2 RBI. Game 2: Quesnell (E) 2-5, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Alexia Lydin (E) 2-5, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Niblett (E) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Suhm (E) 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Yockey (E) 2-3, run, RBI; Danica Southards (D) 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Chantel Torres (D) 2-2, 2b, run, RBI; Warford (D) 1-2, 3 runs, RBI.
TENNIS
CWAC
East Valley boys 5, Ellensburg 0
Singles: Jacob Walser (EV) d. Sam Altman-Coe 6-2, 6-0; Logan Basford (EV) d. Konner Carlsen 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Ian Larkin—Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Cody Holdeman—Curtis Smiothgall 6-4, 6-1; Dallas DeBlasio—Rylan Kozma (EV) d. Eli Lewis—Elijah Lewis 6-0, 6-0; Brady Locke—Teegan Hooper (EV) d. Cooper Bell—Boston Hegge 6-0, 6-1.
East Valley girls 4, Ellensburg 1
Singles: Jasmine Shipley (EV) d. Kendall Steele 6-3, 6-2; Rachel Jensen (EV) d. Yara Zavalska 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Taylor Calhoun—Mai Mesler (EV) d. Chloe Hannahs—Lilly Hammond 6-0, 6-2; Bella Estey—Leah Lewis (Ell) d. Emily Knautz—Delaney Gibblons 6-2, 6-4; Ceci Mendoza—Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Nova Ross—Layla Wilson 6-2, 7-5.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NWAC
YAKIMA VALLEY 11, SPOKANE 10: At Parker Faller Field, for highlights and results of the second game, visit www.yakimaherald.com/sports
