The Central Washington State Fair is open from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Gate admission will be $3 between noon and 4 p.m. with the donation of three or more non-perishable food items.
Free shuttle service is available at the Gateway Center, the location of Target.
Weather
The weather should be comfortable, with a forecast high of 65 degrees and partly sunny skies.
Evening music
Grammy Award-winning Australian duo For King & Country, comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone, will be performing at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the main stage as part of the Fatbeam Concert Series.
All seating for the show is reserved, and tickets cost $35, $39, $44, $52 and $65. Each concert ticket includes admission to the fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance. The venue opens for seating at 6 p.m.
To buy tickets online, go to www.statefairpark.org.
Fun for kids
A variety of free activities for kids are set up in the Valley Building, including a straw maze and corn bin.
Vaccines at the fair
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at the fair each day. Vaccines will be offered from noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday without an appointment, according to the Yakima Health District.
Mask and safety rules
Fairgoers must wear masks to enter and keep them on outdoors and indoors, including on rides.
