Yakima County

Yakima County is in modified Phase 1 of the state’s “Safe Start” reopening plan.

Under those guidelines, no gatherings with people outside your household are allowed, except for behavioral support groups of fewer than five people. Outdoor dining at restaurants should be with people from your household only.

Faith-based organization services are operating under Phase 1 guidance, which allows outdoor services.

For more information on local health guidelines, go to https://www.yakimacounty.us/2429/Safe-Start-Yakima-County