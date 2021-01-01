SALT LAKE CITY — Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points to lead four Washington State players in double figures in Friday’s 79-74 victory against Utah in Pac-12 women’s basketball action.
The victory was the Cougars’ first at the Huntsman Center since the 2016-17 season and it snapped a six-game losing streak to the Utes.
Ula Motuga and sophomore Bella Murekatete each scored scored a career-best 16 points for WSU, and Krystal Leger-Walker added a career-high 12 points and season-best eight assists. The Cougars (5-1 overall, 3-1 Pac-12) shot 50% (29-58) from the field.
COLORADO 60, WASHINGTON 50: At Boulder, Colo., Tameiya Sadler returned from a two-game absence and led the Washington women’s basketball team with 14 points, but the Huskies dropped their second straight game. Washington (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) also received 12 points from Quay Miller and Haley Van Dyke had 11.
The Buffaloes (4-4, 2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak to the Huskies.
NO. 1 STANFORD 81, NO. 6 ARIZONA 54: At Tucson, Ariz., Haley Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lexie Hull added 13 points and Stanford 8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) overwhelmed Arizona early. Sam Thomas scored 14 points for Arizona (7-1, 5-1).
NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 74, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 64: At Louisville, Ky., Dana Evans scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half, and Louisville (6-0) rallied to beat Northern Kentucky.