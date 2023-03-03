LAS VEGAS — The Washington State women’s basketball team made history — again.
One day after stunning Utah for their first-ever win over an AP top-three opponent, the Cougars pulled off another unprecedented feat. WSU is headed to the Pac-12 tournament championship game for the first time in program history.
The seventh-seeded Cougars extended their remarkable run at the conference tourney with a 61-49 victory over 20th-ranked Colorado, the No. 3 seed, on Friday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
WSU (22-10) also set a program record for wins in a season.
The Cougars, already firmly locked into the NCAA tournament field, will face fifth-seeded UCLA at 2 p.m. Sunday for the conference crown. The Bruins upset Stanford earlier Friday night. WSU split the series with UCLA this season, losing 73-66 on Jan. 22 in Pullman and winning 62-55 on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles.
WSU’s defense locked up the Buffaloes (23-8) early and the Cougars shot out to a 20-6 lead early in the second quarter. The advantage grew to 16 points in the third quarter, but Colorado rallied, finishing the period on a 12-0 run to tie the score at 38 heading into the fourth.
Cougar forward Ula Motuga’s 3-pointer with 6:17 remaining kick-started a 12-2 run that spanned nearly 4 minutes and ended with WSU up by 10 points. The Cougars held steady from there, then rushed the floor after the final horn and danced with a contingent of WSU supporters, celebrating the latest triumph on their ever-growing list of accomplishments.
Guard Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougs with 15 points. Center Bella Murekatete added 12 points and eight rebounds and guard Astera Tuhina chipped in 10 points. The Cougars shot 47% from the floor and 6 of 13 from 3-point range, and held CU to 37% shooting.
No. 19 UCLA 69, No. 6 Stanford 65: At Las Vegas, Kiki Rice scored 22 points and the Bruins shocked Nthe Cardinal to advance to the championship game.
Rice finished 12 of 13 from the free-throw line, including 5 of 6 down the stretch to seal the win and send the Bruins to Sunday’s title game.
Emily Bessoir scored 14 points, Charisma Osborne added 13 and Gina Conti 11 for UCLA, which erased a 16-point third-quarter deficit.
Cameron Brink scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Cardinal (28-5). Haley Jones finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
