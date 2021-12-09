PULLMAN — In previous nonconference games this season, Washington State had a habit of letting up late after building sizable cushions.
This time, the Cougars lit it up down the stretch.
WSU clicked in all facets over the final 7:30 of Wednesday’s game, racking up 32 points to boat-race nonconference challenger Weber State.
The Cougars handed the Wildcats a 94-60 blowout defeat Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum — the visitors’ first loss of the year.
WSU hit 13 of its last 15 shot attempts while limiting the Wildcats to nine points in that span. Weber State had trimmed its deficit to 11 points just before the Cougs’ eruption.
“It was nice to see us put the pedal down and finish that game really strong,” coach Kyle Smith said.
WSU put on a convincing show overall, exhibiting an exceptionally balanced and efficient offensive attack and holding Weber State to 36% from the field.
“I thought we played one of our best games, start to finish,” Smith said.
The Cougars (7-2) captured the momentum just before halftime and put their foot down out of the locker room with staunch paint defense, crisp ball movement and a quick flurry of buckets from all around the court.
The Wildcats (8-1) — easily the Big Sky Conference’s top program — sliced the lead to three in the waning minutes of the first half, but found themselves down 15 after about 2 minutes of the second.
WSU had let big leads slip in the second halves of wins over UC Santa Barbara and Winthrop, and the Cougars squandered a 19-point advantage in a loss to Eastern Washington.
Mouhamed Gueye recorded his finest college outing, logging a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for WSU. Noah Williams and TJ Bamba shined with 17 and 14 points, respectively, on a combined 12-of-21 shooting. DJ Rodman was bright, too, hitting 4 of 4 on 3-pointers and scoring 14 points.
Weber State was paced by freshman Dillon Jones, who scored 16 points and added seven rebounds.
