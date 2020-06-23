Starting Friday, everyone in Washington must wear face coverings in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. And in Yakima County, businesses must turn away people without masks.
Gov. Jay Inslee made the announcements Tuesday afternoon. According to the Yakima County "No Mask, No Service" proclamation:
• No individual may enter a business, whether it's operating indoors or outdoors, without first donning a face covering, unless the person is exempted under a state health order.
• No business may allow a customer to enter unless the customer is wearing a face covering. If a customer isn't wearing a mask, no business can be transacted with that customer.
There are exemptions for the deaf or hard of hearing, in particular when they are communicating with someone else, according to information provided by Inslee's office. Children under age 2 are exempted, while it is strongly recommended that children ages 3 to 5 wear facial coverings, although it is not required
It is appropriate for people to remove a mask when they are engaged in recreation alone or with household members, or while seated at a restaurant, "provided they are distanced from other groups," the information said.
Inslee's proclamation was created to avert what he described during a Saturday news conference as an “imminent explosion” of COVID-19 in Yakima County, which reports a per capita infection rate of about 700 for every 100,000 people.
“It is a legal requirement; it is not just a suggestion,” Inslee said Saturday. “It is required if we are going to prevent this disaster from overtaking this beautiful valley.”
The statewide mask order was issued Tuesday by Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman.