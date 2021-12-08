WASHINGTON White Pass
Where: 50 miles west of Yakima on Highway 12.
Elevation: 4,500-6,550 feet.
Lifts: Eight — two express quads, one fixed quad, triple chair, two double chairs, two surface lifts. (Percentages — beginner 15, intermediate 65, advanced 20.)
Lift prices: Full day — $79 adult (ages 17-72), $52 junior (9-16), $5 Super Senior (73-up) and Child (8-under). Half-day (12:30-4 p.m.) — $56/$42/$5. (Note: Passport Reload program saves $5 in all categories except adult/junior half-day; day tickets are loaded onto reloadable smartcard, pick up your ticket on the first day and for next visit reload Passport on the White Pass website’s “Reload Passport” link.) Nordic — $22 adult full day/$16 junior. $16/$10 after 1:30 p.m., Super Senior and child are free. Night skiing — $32. Lower Area Only — $32. Carpet — $20. Mini Carpet (all ages) — Free.
Operating hours: Daily 8:45 a.m. — 4 p.m. through April, snow conditions permitting; Night skiing 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, March 5.Nordic skiing 8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, daily Dec. 26-Dec. 31 plus Jan. 17 and Feb. 21.
Ticketing, rental, lessons, Nordic center, group sales and business office: 509-672-3101. Mountain information and lessons: 509-672-3101. Snowline: 509-672-3100.
Website: www.skiwhitepass.com
Status: Waiting for more snow.
Summit at Snoqualmie
Where: Snoqualmie Pass
Elevation: Alpental at the Summit, 3,140-5,420 feet; Summit Central, 2,840-3,865 feet; Summit West, 3,000-3,765; Summit East, 2,620-3,745 feet.
Lifts: 25 — three-high speed quads, three quads, three triples, 10 doubles, six surface tows. (beginner 14, intermediate 33, advanced 53).
Lift prices: Varies (Note: Only available online; buy in advance for the cheapest tickets)
Operating hours: Alpental 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday Jan. 4-March 11 except Jan 13-14; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 16-19, daily Dec. 22-Jan. 2, Saturday-Sunday Jan. 8-March 13 plus Jan. 13-14, 17 and Feb. 21, March 15-20 and Thursday-Sunday March 24-end of season. Summit West 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 17-23, Sundays Jan. 2-March 20 plus Jan. 17, Feb. 21 and Saturdays Feb. 26-March 19. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily Dec. 25-Jan. 1, Saturdays Jan. 8-Feb. 19. 4 p.m-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday Jan. 5-March 4. Summit Central 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through March 12 (Sunday to 5 p.m. only except Jan. 17 and Feb. 20) and March 16-19, 25-26; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 13-15, 20-24, March 27-April 3, then Wednesday-Sunday until close. Summit East: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily Dec. 26-Jan. 2, Saturday-Sunday through Jan. 9; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Jan. 15-Fe.20 plus Jan. 17 and Feb. 21; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Feb. 26-end of season. Tubing Park: 9 a.m.-10 p.m daily Dec. 26-Jan. 2, Saturdays Jan. 8-Feb. 26 plus Jan. 16; 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Dec. 24-25, Jan. 17, Sundays except Jan. 16 and Feb. 20, Saturdays March 5-end of season; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 25; 10:30-5:45 p.m. after February.
Website: www.summitatsnoqualmie.com
Status: Waiting for more snow.
Crystal Mountain
Where: East of Enumclaw off State Route 410 near Mount Rainier
Elevation: 4,400-7,012 feet.
Lifts: 11 — one eight-person gondola, two high-speed six-person lifts, two high-speed quads, two triples, two doubles, one children’s surface lift. (beginner 11, intermediate 54, advanced/expert 35.)
Lift prices: Varies (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets)
Operating hours: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 1 and all Friday-Saturday Jan 7-Feb. 26 plus Jan. 16 and Feb. 13. 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 2, 9, 17, 23 and 30 plus Feb. 6, 20, 21 and 27. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Dec. 25 and after Feb. 27, Monday-Thursday except holidays.
Website: www.crystalmountainresort.com.
Status: Extremely limited opening Dec. 4-5, now closed and waiting for more snow.
Stevens Pass
Where: On Highway 2 between Leavenworth and Skykomish.
Elevation: 3,821-5,845 feet.
Lifts: 13 — Three high-speed quads, five triple-chairs, two double-chairs, three surface lifts (beginner 11, intermediate 54, advanced 35).
Lift Prices: Varies (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets, with better deals for multiple days up to 7 days).
Operating hours: 9 a.m.-10p.m. Wednesday-Sunday Dec. 17-March 13 plus Dec. 27-28, Jan. 17, Feb. 21. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Dec. 16 and after March 13, plus Monday-Tuesday Dec. 20-March 8 except holidays.
Website: www.stevenspass.com
Status: Waiting for snow.
Mission Ridge
Where: Overlooking Wenatchee
Elevation: 4,570-6,820 feet.
Lifts: Six — one high-speed quad, three doubles, two surface tows. (beginner 10, intermediate 60, advanced 30.)
Lift prices: Varies. (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets, with better deals for multiple days up to 7 days)
Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday until Dec. 12, then daily from Dec. 16-March 20, Thursday-Monday March 24-April 3, then Friday-Sunday until end of season. Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Website: www.missionridge.com
Status: Limited opening weekend-only opening Nov. 28 and Dec. 11-12.
Of note: Four new pass options are available, including a midweek pass and Twilight pass.
Ski Bluewood
Where: 21 miles south of Dayton in Columbia County
Elevation: 4,545-5,670 feet.
Lifts: Four — two triple chairs, two conveyor lifts. (beginner 27, intermediate 43, advanced 30.)
Lift prices: Full day, adults (18-64) $52 midweek, $60 weekend, $65 holiday, students (7-17 & college w/ID) $45/$55/$60, active military immediate family $43/$54/$54, active military w/ID $41/$52/$52 and senior $45/$55/$60, Easy Rider only $35, child (0-6) and Super Senior (70-up) free. (Save $2 on all prices except Easy Rider by buying online)
Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily Dec. 26-Jan. 2, Wednesday-Sunday through February plus Jan. 17 and Feb. 21. Thursday-Sunday March-close. 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Website: www.bluewood.com
Status: Waiting for more snow.
Mount Spokane
Where: On Washington State Parks lands 30 miles northeast of Spokane.
Elevation: 4,200-5,889 feet.
Lifts: Eight — One triple chair, five double chairs, one tubing tow, one surface lift. (beginner 19, intermediate 48, advanced 33.)
Lift prices: Holiday and weekend day ticket (9-4), adult (18-61) $67, college and military w/ID $60, Youth (7-17) $57, Senior (62-69) $57, Super Senior $43, Beginner’s Luck Chair only $43, Child (0-6)/Senior 80+ free. Night ticket $27 for all except Child/Senior 80+. Midweek and non-Holiday day ticket (9-4), $51/$47/$41/$44/$36/$36. PM ticket (12:30-4) $42/$28/$33/$31/$31.
Of note: Drive any Toyota and ski free on Feb. 7.
Operating hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday Dec. 17-March ?? except Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1-2. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11-12, Dec. 15-16, Dec. 20-21, Dec. 24-28, Jan. 1, Sunday-Tuesday Jan. 2-March 13, Wednesday-Sunday March 16-April 10., Wednesday through Sunday Dec. 5 — 13 and March 3- April 10. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Closing Day, April 11.. Night skiing 3 p.m. -9 p.m. Dec. 18, 19, 23, and 26. Wednesday through Saturday Dec. 30-March 13.
Website: www.mtspokane.com
Status: Opening Dec. 5.
49 Degrees North
Where: 10 miles from Chewelah.
Elevation: 3,923-5,774 feet.
Lifts: Seven — one quad, five doubles, one conveyor. (beginner 30, intermediate 40, advanced/expert 30.)
Lift prices: Non-holiday weekend adults (ages 18-69) $67, college/military w/ID and master (70-up) $62, youth (7-17) $54, Chair 3 and conveyor only $48 adult, $45 youth, conveyor only $29 6-under $5, 80+ free; Weekday $59/$56/$48/$44/$42/$29/$5. Holiday $72/$67/$59/$52/$49/$32/$5. Half day (after 12:30 p.m.) $44/$40/$38/$34/$32/$25/$5. Nordic trails $14 Friday-Sunday, $10 Monday-Thursday.
Operating hours: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday-Tuesday until Jan. 12 (daily Dec. ??-Jan. 4), and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Tuesday after January 15.
Website: www.ski49n.com
Status: Waiting for snow.
Mount Baker
Where: East of Bellingham in the North Cascades.
Elevation: 3,500-5,000 feet.
Lifts: Ten — eight quads, two surface lifts. (beginner 23, intermediate 35, expert 42.)
Lift prices: All-day adult (16-59) $75.46, senior (60-69) $63.43, youth (11-15) $47.22, super senior (70-up) $44.44, child (7-10) $32.41, beginner chair $53.70, kid (0-6)/rope tow Free; Half day (after 12:30 p.m.) $65.28/$54.17/$41.20/$41.67/$24.07.
Of note: Free for 5th graders enrolled in 5th Grade Ride Free program.
Operating hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
Website: www.mtbaker.us
Status: Waiting for more snow.
Oregon
Cooper Spur
Where: 23 miles south of Hood River and 2.5 miles west of Highway 35.
Elevation: 4,000-4,350 feet.
Lifts: Four — One double-chair, one surface tow, two tubing tows. (beginner 40, intermediate 40, advanced 20.)
Lift prices: Adult (15+) $42, Junior (7-14) $29, Kids (6 and under) and Seniors (70+) free, Friday night $15, Rope Tow $10.
Operating hours: 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Fridays starting Jan. 7 and Feb. 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, plus daily Dec. 18-Jan. 2 and Jan. 17 through March 6.
Website: www.cooperspur.com.
Status: Scheduled to open Dec. 18.
Mount Hood Meadows
Where: Mount Hood, 35 miles south of Hood River.
Elevation: 4,523-7,300 feet.
Lifts: 13 — seven high-speed quads, four doubles, two surface tows. (beginner 15, intermediate 50, advanced 35.)
Lift prices: Varies (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets).
Operating hours: Daily 9 a.m.-4 p.m., night operations Wednesday-Sunday 3-9 p.m through March 7 starting Dec. 23 (except Dec. 24), plus Dec. 29, Jan. 28 and Feb. 15. TBD.
Website: www.skihood.com
Status: Waiting for more snow.
Mount Hood Skibowl
Where: Mount Hood, 35 miles south of Hood River.
Elevation: 3,500-5,027 feet.
Lifts: Nine — four double chairs, three surface tows, three conveyor lifts. (beginner 20, intermediate 40, advanced 40.)
Lift prices: Varies (Note: Buy online in advance for the cheapest tickets)
Operating hours: 9 a.m. — 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday (daily Dec. 26-Jan. 2) plus Jan. 17 and Feb. 21. 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday except holidays. 9 a.m.-12 a.m. Dec. 31. Weekends only after April 1 as conditions allow.
Website: www.skibowl.com
Status: Waiting for more snow.
Timberline Lodge
Where: Mount Hood, 35 miles south of Hood River
Elevation: 4,000-8,540 feet.
Lifts: 11 — six high-speed quads, two double-chairs, one surface lift, two passenger Snowcats. (Percentages — beginner 25, intermediate 50, advanced 25.)
Lift Prices: Regular full day, adults (18-64) $89, teens (15-17) $79, ages 7-14 and 65-70 $59; Peak (Dec. 5-6, 12-13, Dec. 18-Jan. 3, Jan. 16-18, Feb. 13-15 and weekends Jan. 9-March 7) $104/$89/$62. Afternoon (noon-4) regular $69/$59. and peak $74/$69. Note: 25% off for active military personnel.
Operating hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily; night hours start Dec. 25 (Friday/Saturdays only except Dec. 25-Dec. 31, Jan. 18 and Feb. 15) 4-9 p.m.
Of note: All lift tickets can also be used at Summit Ski Area in Government Camp.
Website: www.timberlinelodge.com
Status: Waiting for more snow.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
