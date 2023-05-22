I am not a morning person. Through my husband’s unimaginable obsession with working out, I have found myself waking up at 4:45 a.m. for the last few months, so that we can go to the gym before going to work – it's absolute insanity.
It’s painful, is what it really is. For the first month I was in the foulest mood possible, which makes for an interesting deadlift experience. It’s gotten better now, but I’m still not a morning person, which is what made my most recent decision to go hiking before work surprising.
You see, it's finally springtime, practically the beginning of summer, and for the last decade I’ve been a seasonal field biologist. This year I find myself in a new, permanent and awesome position that’s primarily based at a desk. As I’ve watched the leaves grow and blossoms emerge, it’s been an adjustment to be inside helping the environment instead of outside working in the environment.
To cope with this, I decided to set my alarm for 4:45 a.m. and instead of going to the gym, I drove 40 minutes to the Cowiche Canyon Uplands Trailhead. I wish I could tell you that it was easy, but it was a struggle to convince myself. I was running a few minutes late, but nevertheless, got ready, packed breakfast, made coffee and brought work clothes and my lunch with me.
Getting to the trailhead made it worth it. Going to the gym would’ve been easier, and easier still: sleeping in before my “you are going to be so late” emergency alarm goes off.
However, nothing could beat that feeling of stepping onto a dirt trail at 6:30 in the morning. Watching the warm sunlight cast a glow across the landscape and seeing the soft shadows made by plants and shrubs was the perfect reward.
My favorite part of spring in the shrub-steppe is how many flowers there are, which is the easiest, most fulfilling gateway into “getting into botany” there is. The best apps I use for this are “Washington Wildflowers” or “Washington Wildflower Search.” I spent the first part of my hike stopping for every flower I saw, which quickly made it clear that I wouldn’t get much of a hike in if I kept up that pace. While meandering, I saw Gairdner’s beardtongue, antelope bitterbrush, Douglas’ buckwheat, and one of my favorites, spreading phlox, amongst many, many other plant species.
In the pleasant light, I walked at a brisk pace, listening to the western meadowlarks make their whimsical calls across the steppe. The sun crested over the hills and illuminated the sagebrush all around me; the air was fresh, there was a crisp breeze, and I was overwhelmed with gratitude for the world.
After about a mile, I found a lovely bench overlooking Cowiche Canyon, where I decided to eat my breakfast of avocado sourdough toast and Everything But the Bagel seasoning. You can keep your judgment— it’s the best breakfast on the planet and I eat it most days. My usual breakfast was made better while I watched the sun change the canyon and her shadows in front of me, listened to Cowiche Creek gurgle below me, and smelled the air change with the rising sun.
Once I finished my toast, I headed back to the trailhead, zigzagging my way across trails, until I got back to my car. I ended up being 30 minutes early to work, and it felt great. Before even really starting my day, I felt accomplished, I felt invigorated for work, and I felt ready to work for the environment I had just ambled through.
While a hike might not mean the same to you as it does for me, I hope that you could share the sentiment of achievement at 7:30 in the morning, having hiked two miles before most people are even awake. There’s something so magical about being awake at that time of morning, while the mist is still kissing the hills, the sun is rubbing sleep from her eyes, and the flowers are getting ready to start their day too.
If I, a night owl, can force myself up at 4:45 to see the wildflowers, you too can achieve any act of self-care that you set your mind to. Perhaps my story of early morning wonder can inspire you. If you want to be outside in the morning, now is the time. The sun will soon start waking up later and later, and we’ll begin to have shorter days. Now is your moment to seize the day.
