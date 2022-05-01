Locals know that even people who leave Walla Walla to explore other places often return when they start families of their own. While visitors may be drawn to the Valley by its wine, food and recreation, the area also offers a treasure trove of things to see, do and experience for guests of all ages.
Day 1
• Sleep: Check-in at your home away from home! Located off state Route 125, the Hampton Inn & Suites Walla Walla is 2 miles from downtown Walla Walla and a short trip to the state line. It features a gym, hot tub and outdoor pool, and daily hot breakfast.
• Play: Once you’re settled in, explore Fort Walla Walla Park, which is one of Walla Walla’s most diverse parks. With a 70-acre wildlife preserve, streams and hiking trail at its center, the park features a BMX track, skate park, disc golf course, playground, sand volleyball court, dog park, and Vietnam War and World War I memorials, World War I cannons, a military cemetery and a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.
• Eat + drink: For dinner, head downtown to Wingman Birdz + Brewz to savor the restaurant’s jumbo-sized wings with choice of 25 sauces and rubs — including peanut butter and jelly and caramel wasabi — and top it off with artisanal ice cream at Pine Cone Creamery just a few blocks away.
Day 2
• Morning: Kick off your exploration of downtown Walla Walla with breakfast at Bacon & Eggs, specializing in local farm-sourced ingredients for migas and huevos con chorizo or salmon lox bagels and stuffed brioche French toast, along with craft cocktails and coffee. To burn off the meal, wander through the downtown corridor to visit independent bookstores (Book & Game Co. and Earthlight Books); the state’s oldest independent record store, Hot Poop; toy store Inland Octopus; and a slew of one-of-a-kind retailers. For special treats, pop in at Bright’s Candies or load the kids with coins so they can buy penny candies while you browse at the Walla Walla General Store. Follow that up with a visit next door to comic shop Digital Heroes.
• Afternoon: Lunch awaits in the form of gourmet hot dogs at the First Avenue plaza from The Weiner & Bun walkup window. In the afternoon, cool off at the Washington Park Splashpad, the Veterans Memorial Pool (complete with two water slides) or at the hotel pool.
• Evening: Enjoy an early dinner in a historic train depot at the Walla Walla Steak Co., and wrap up the evening with bowling and arcade fun at Stardust Lanes.
Day 3
• Morning: A breakfast burrito at Taqueria Mi Pueblito and coffee from the Walla Walla Daily Grind can fuel the family for a day of learning and exploration at the Fort Walla Walla Museum on the grounds of a 19th century military fort, situated on the homeland of the Cayuse.
• Afternoon: Lunch at MOD Pizza will set you up to explore the Valley’s agricultural roots. Known for wheat, grapes, Walla Walla sweet onions, apples and an array of other crops, visit one of the area’s many farms, including the seasonal Blue Mountain Lavender Farm; Old Homestead Alpacas, which features special events; and Frog Hollow Farm.
• Evening: When you’re ready for an evening picnic, grab sandwiches and salads from Graze. Spread out your blanket at Pioneer Park, the 15-acre crown jewel of Walla Walla’s park system. An outdoor aviary is among the many attractions, along with the respite from massive shade trees, a historical bandstand, a restored wedding fountain, rose garden, duck pond, 1885 cannon, pickleball courts, ping pong tables and playground. To cap off the evening, swing down across the state line and catch a movie under the stars at the M-F Drive-In.
Day 4
• Grab-n-go happy! Visit nearby College Place to grab pastries at Rogers Bakery & Café and stroll around the campus at Walla Walla University. After checking out of the hotel, pick up a road-trip lunch at the drive-thru window at Walla Walla’s venerable Ice-Burg Drive-In.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.