From local parades and community festivals to annual events and signature occasions, the Walla Walla Valley has something for everyone throughout the year.
Visitors can learn more about local events, activities and happenings at wallawalla.org/events/calendar. For a full community calendar, visit the Union-Bulletin at union-bulletin.com/calendar.
May
5/7 – 10/29: Downtown Farmers Market, 106 W. Main St., Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
5/6 – 5/8: Spring Release Weekend
5/8: Whitman College Commencement
June
6/3 – 6/5: Tour of Walla Walla
6/8: Wine Country Concerts – ZZ Top
6/10: Wine Country Concerts – Aaron Lewis
6/10: Walla Walla Sweets – First home game
6/2 – 6/25: Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival – 2022 Summer Festival
6/12: Walla Walla University Graduation
6/28: Wine Country Concerts – Lyle Lovett & Chris Isaak
July
7/4: Fourth of July in the Park at Pioneer Park
7/14 – 7/16: Celebrate Walla Walla Valley Wine
7/15 – 7/17: Walla Walla Movie Crush at Gesa Powerhouse Theatre
August
8/4: Walla Walla Sweets – Last home game
8/17: Wine Country Concerts – Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples
8/23: Wine Country Concerts – Marin Morris
8/31 – 9/4: Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days
September
9/9 – 9/10: Wheelin’ Walla Walla
9/19: Adam West Day
9/20: Wine Country Concerts – Jackson Browne
9/27 – 10/2: Whitman Reunion Weekend
October
10/21 – 10/23: Walla Walla Balloon Stampede
November
11/5 – 12/10: Fall Harvest Indoor Market at 70 N. Colville St. – Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
11/4 – 11/6: Fall Release Weekend
December
12/2 – 12/4: Holiday Barrel Weekend
12/4: Holiday Parade of Lights
