From local parades and community festivals to annual events and signature occasions, the Walla Walla Valley has something for everyone throughout the year.

Visitors can learn more about local events, activities and happenings at wallawalla.org/events/calendar. For a full community calendar, visit the Union-Bulletin at union-bulletin.com/calendar.

May

5/7 – 10/29: Downtown Farmers Market, 106 W. Main St., Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

5/6 – 5/8: Spring Release Weekend

5/8: Whitman College Commencement

June

6/3 – 6/5: Tour of Walla Walla

6/8: Wine Country Concerts – ZZ Top

6/10: Wine Country Concerts – Aaron Lewis

6/10: Walla Walla Sweets – First home game

6/2 – 6/25: Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival – 2022 Summer Festival

6/12: Walla Walla University Graduation

6/28: Wine Country Concerts – Lyle Lovett & Chris Isaak

July

7/4: Fourth of July in the Park at Pioneer Park

7/14 – 7/16: Celebrate Walla Walla Valley Wine

7/15 – 7/17: Walla Walla Movie Crush at Gesa Powerhouse Theatre

August

8/4: Walla Walla Sweets – Last home game

8/17: Wine Country Concerts – Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples

8/23: Wine Country Concerts – Marin Morris

8/31 – 9/4: Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days

September

9/9 – 9/10: Wheelin’ Walla Walla

9/19: Adam West Day

9/20: Wine Country Concerts – Jackson Browne

9/27 – 10/2: Whitman Reunion Weekend

October

10/21 – 10/23: Walla Walla Balloon Stampede

November

11/5 – 12/10: Fall Harvest Indoor Market at 70 N. Colville St. – Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

11/4 – 11/6: Fall Release Weekend

December

12/2 – 12/4: Holiday Barrel Weekend

12/4: Holiday Parade of Lights

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment