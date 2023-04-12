Linné Wagner believes in the importance of having a local brick-and-mortar pet supply store that carries options with natural ingredients that you can’t find at bigger establishments.
Many pets have intolerances or allergies to certain ingredients, as do humans, so it’s helpful for a community to have a variety of choices when it comes to what they feed their furry family members, she notes.
Wagner shows dogs such as Little My, a Whippet named after a popular Finnish TV character.
The greyhound-like pup does lure coursing (racing after a moving object), nose work (scent detection) and obedience along with other tricks.
My, as Wagner calls her, is only 18 months old but comes from talent — her grandmother was the 2014 Canadian national champion.
Before online ordering became so fast and easy, the products she wanted for her dogs were not as readily available.
Even with the online options we have today, it’s easy to run out of any supply, so it’s nice to be able to get it the same day. Not to mention that she, like many others, likes to see and touch a product in person before purchasing it.
For such reasons, she decided to open Wags to Whiskers, a pet supply store with plenty of options for pet food, toys, treats and other supplies.
Wagner, her sister Brenda, daughter Dayna and niece Paige all work at the store.
They like to support other small, family-owned businesses and lines of holistic foods that don’t get as much traffic, so those make up the bulk of their orders.
With tourism season approaching, they also make sure to carry items that can meet tourist needs. Visitors sometimes forget bowls, leashes or some other pet supply, and Wags to Whiskers is sure to have it.
Visitors also have questions about Walla Walla and places to take their dog, which Wags to Whiskers employees are happy to answer.
Some people leave their pets at home and come in to buy them a souvenir treat. Customers enjoy the selection of bulk treats and biscuits, and many products come with case discounts and loyalty programs.
The store also has a detailed computer system that employees can use to look up what each customer has purchased in the past, in case they forgot or are sending someone else to buy it.
They also offer curbside service for the convenience of those with small children and other circumstances that make it harder to go inside.
Wags to Whiskers, as the name may suggest, mostly caters to dog and cat needs, but can order supplies for any pet online.
All the food Wagner keeps stocked in the store is of the quality that she would be comfortable feeding her dogs, and she has a row of foods in the store consisting of the brands she uses.
Pups have a variety of dietary needs, so what she feeds her dogs may not be appropriate for someone else’s pet, she says.
She does a fair amount of nutritional consultation and discussion with customers who are looking for a specific benefit from their pet’s food.
Some things aren’t as easily found elsewhere, like raw supplies including bones, goat milk, chicken or turkey necks and vegetable chews. The frozen yogurt for dogs is popular in the summertime.
These supplies are kept in two large industrial freezers, which are often overlooked by customers who aren’t specifically seeking those products.
The store originally opened in Eastgate, but after a couple of years, it moved to 301 E. Main St. in Walla Walla, where they were able to set up two self-serve dog washing rooms.
“They’re like spa rooms,” says Wagner, and people can take their time bathing their furry friend without interruption.
While some dogs don’t mind their bath, there certainly are some who aren’t quite sure they want one. Huskies especially, Wagner says, are very vocal and like to “sing” for the duration of their bath.
It can be taxing for a dog to be bathed by a stranger, so much so that many groomers have an age cutoff or health restrictions because older dogs or ones with heart problems may not be able to handle the stress.
They get quite a few elderly and large dogs who can’t go to the groomer or get a bath at home because of their size or other limitations.
“People like it because it’s over and done in an hour and you don’t have to clean your bathroom afterward,” says Wagner.
It’s also significantly cheaper than taking a pet to the groomer.
Shampoo and conditioner are provided, as well as a blow dryer and towels, so there’s nothing to lug in and out except maybe a skeptical Fido.
Some people even bring their cats in for baths.
Leashed pets are welcome in the store, so they usually see dogs come in with their owners, although cats come through, as well as the occasional bunny.
Out of all the fun aspects of running the store, Wagner loves the community of customers the most.
“We have people that we’ve had from day one and they come in, we know what’s going on in their life, we chat all the time,” she says.
The family has enjoyed watching the market, the town and the business grow and looks forward to many more years of serving the community.
