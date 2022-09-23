A Washington State Patrol trooper shot in the face Thursday evening while on duty in Walla Walla drove himself to the hospital before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to the State Patrol.
Trooper Dean Atkinson, 28, a five-year veteran of the force, was in the intensive-care unit, a Harborview spokesperson said Friday morning.
“This evening we were once again reminded of how dangerous the profession of law enforcement can be,” WSP Chief John R. Batiste said Thursday in a statement. “We were also reminded of how strong and resolute our people can be when Trooper Dean Atkinson though seriously injured found the strength to drive himself to the hospital.”
According to WSP, the shooting was around 5:20 p.m. on West Poplar Street near Avery in Walla Walla. The suspect first rammed Atkinson’s car, then shot the trooper, WSP said.
Just minutes after the shooting, officers in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description of the car driven by the suspected shooter, police said.
Local officers responded and were involved in a short chase that ended with an arrest, police said. The suspect was to be booked into the Walla Walla County Jail.
The regional Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.