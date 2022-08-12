Washingtonians can now call a designated hotline for questions about monkeypox, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
People throughout the state can dial 833-829-4357 for the latest information about the virus’s local outbreak, DOH said in a statement Thursday. Assistance is available in 240 languages, the statement said.
Through an ongoing partnership with Washington 211, phone operators will answer questions about risk factors, vaccine information, testing and treatment from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (and observed state holidays). Operators won’t, however, be able to schedule vaccine appointments.
“As we navigate the MPV outbreak in Washington state, we cannot underestimate the need for our community members to address their questions and concerns,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said in the statement. “We are pleased to partner with 211 to meet this crucial need.”
As of Wednesday, the state recorded at least 236 infections, including 200 in King County, 12 in Pierce County and six in Snohomish County.
To date, the majority of monkeypox infections in the state have been among men who have reported close, intimate contact with other men, though that has not been the case in previous outbreaks in other parts of the world, where it affected broader swaths of the population.
While anyone can become infected with monkeypox, regardless of sexuality, Public Health – Seattle & King County noted the risk to children is low. As of last week, two pediatric cases had been confirmed in the U.S.
In order to lower risk of infection, King County’s health department has recommended people decrease their number of sexual/intimate partners and avoid venues where people wear minimal clothing and there’s direct skin-to-skin contact.
