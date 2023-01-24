YAKIMA VALLEY TOURISM -- Volunteers needed at Yakima Valley Tourism. Volunteers play a vital role in promoting tourism in the Yakima Valley. They inspire visitors to appreciate the Valley and the people that live in it. This is a unique opportunity to help visitors in need and to foster excitement and enthusiasm for the products and services available in the Yakima Valley. Shifts are available in 2-, 3- or 4-hour shifts Monday-Saturday at varying times throughout the year in the Yakima Convention & Event Center. The individual will operate an information kiosk and so must have a basic knowledge of the Yakima Valley plus wayfinding to visitor points of interest. Must be able to sit and stand for extended periods of time. Light lifting is required. Volunteers will receive an introductory orientation to ensure the volunteer opportunity is a good fit for the individual and Yakima Valley Tourism. Please inquire in person to Andrea at 10 North Eighth St., Yakima, 98901.
Yakima and Selah Neighbors’ Network -- Reimagine Aging. We are a local volunteer-based nonprofit organization that empowers members to continue living at home. Our goal is to improve the experience of aging by creating programs, friendships and services that support independence and connection to the community. We are looking for volunteer drivers. You might be asked to: Provide rides to appointments, pick up prescriptions, groceries, or food from restaurants. You pick when you want to volunteer. Flexible, daytime shifts. Volunteer with seniors. For more information, call 509-853-1917 or go to https://yesneighbors.org/volunteer
DISCOVERY SHOP — Volunteers needed at ACS Discovery Shop. Working opportunities are cashier, sorting donations, pricing items, and laundry. The shop hours are 9 AM to 5 PM, Monday thru Saturday and shifts are 4 hours a week. Shifts are flexible! Call 509-575-1236 and volunteer for a wonderful cause.
ASSIST HOMEBOUND SENIORS AND ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES — Volunteer (Chore) Services seeks individuals to provide basic chore assistance to low-income elders and low-income adults with disabilities. Drivers especially needed to take clients to the doctor or grocery store. Help with yard work, housework, and wooden ramps for handicap accessibility also needed. Please call LouAnn at 509-965-7105. Mileage reimbursement and no minimum time commitment.
MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – The People For People Meals On Wheels program relies on volunteer drivers to deliver seven days of frozen nutritious meals to seniors who are homebound. In addition, volunteers are also needed at the dining rooms to help serve meals, in the kitchens to help prep food or in the warehouse to help package meals and/or pet food. Required: current driver’s license and insurance (Home Delivery drivers only); PFP will pay for health department food permit, criminal background check and drug test. To find out more about volunteering, please contact the MOW Volunteer Coordinator at 509-406-7044.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY STORE VOLUNTEER – The Habitat Store’s mission is to be a low-cost alternative for home improvements to its community. Ninety-five percent of items sold are donated by our community and sold to raise money for the Yakima Valley Habitat affiliate to build affordable housing for low-income families in Yakima County. The Habitat Store seeks Volunteers that are willing to help price, stock, provide customer service and receive donations, among an abundance of other tasks that need to be done in and around the store. Store hours: Tuesday – Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator by phone 509-453-8077 or email volunteers@yakimahabitat.org.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY DONATIONS/ASSISTANT – Volunteer needed to provide excellent customer service and assist the store driver with receiving and processing items and materials that are donated by community members. This volunteer role will go out on pickups in Yakima with the Store Driver. For more information, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator by phone 509-453-8077 or email volunteers@yakimahabitat.org.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY CONSTRUCTION VOLUNTEER – Volunteers needed for all aspects of building a home from putting up walls to putting up the mailbox. If you know how to swing a hammer, use a saw or are willing to learn we work with people of all skill levels from newbie to professional. For more information, please contact the Volunteer Coordinator by phone 509-453-8077 or email volunteers@yakimahabitat.org.
SHIBA (Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors) – HelpLine is seeking volunteers to provide free, unbiased information about health care coverage and access to help improve the lives of all Washington state residents. Volunteers may work from their own homes answering health care and prescription drug coverage questions. There is an initial two-day training to begin and then monthly update trainings. Washington State Patrol background checks are also required by all potential volunteers. Please contact Jamie at 509-902-1112 if interested in this volunteer opportunity.
MCALLISTER MUSEUM OF AVIATION – We have two openings for volunteers to train as tour guides/docents. Visit our website at www.mcallistermuseum.org and click on the VOLUNTEER button to see what the position entails. Come into the museum anytime, we are open and chat with our volunteers then tour the museum to see if you would enjoy joining our crew of volunteers. For more information, call Carl Farnsworth at 509-985-8709.
