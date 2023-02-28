The SHIBA (Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors) program -- a part of the Washington State OIC's consumer protection services -- provides free, unbiased, confidential help with Medicare and health care choices to all ages. Volunteer counselors are the crux of the operation, and we need more help as the only SHIBA station in Yakima County! All adults are welcome, but bilingual volunteers are especially necessary and volunteers 55 and over can also join our Retired Senior Volunteer Program to receive supplemental insurance, participate in community events, and have their volunteer hours recorded for recognition. Contact Brenda Munguia at bmunguia@yvcc.edu or 509-574-6872.
El programa de SHIBA (Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors), es una parte de los servicios de protección al consumidor de la OIC del estado de Washington, brindan ayuda gratuita, imparcial y confidencial con Medicare y las opciones de atención médica para todas las edades. ¡Los consejeros voluntarios son el corazón de la operación y necesitamos más ayuda como la única estación de SHIBA en el condado de Yakima! Todos los adultos son bienvenidos, pero los voluntarios bilingües son especialmente necesarios y los voluntarios mayores de 55 años también pueden unirse a nuestro Programa de Voluntarios Mayores Jubilados para recibir un seguro complementario, participar en eventos comunitarios y registrar sus horas de voluntariado para reconocimiento. Contacta a Brenda Munguia a bmunguia@yvcc.edu o 509-574-6872.
PROJECT WARM-UP – Every year, PWU volunteers knit and/or crochet thousands of warm items that are distributed to those who need them most during the winter season. If you enjoy creating things with yarn, stop into the office (107 S. Seventh Ave., Ste 207, Yakima), grab some yarn and a size chart, make things, and return them. It’s that easy! Ask about monthly events for PWU Volunteers. Individuals 55 and over can log their hours with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program for extra benefits. Inquire of Kelsey Brontide at kbrontide@yvcc.edu or 509-574-4766
YAKIMA VALLEY TOURISM - Volunteers Needed at Yakima Valley Tourism. Volunteers play a vital role in promoting tourism in the Yakima Valley. They inspire visitors to appreciate the Valley and the people that live in it. This is a unique opportunity to help visitors in need and to foster excitement and enthusiasm for the products and services available in the Yakima Valley. Shifts are available in 2-, 3- or 4-hour shifts Monday-Saturday at varying times throughout the year in the Yakima Convention & Event Center. The individual will operate an information kiosk and so must have a basic knowledge of the Yakima Valley plus wayfinding to visitor points of interest. Must be able to sit and stand for extended periods of time. Light lifting is required. Volunteers will receive an introductory orientation to ensure the volunteer opportunity is a good fit for the individual and Yakima Valley Tourism. Please inquire in person to Andrea at 10 N. Eighth St., Yakima, 98901.
Yakima and Selah Neighbors’ Network - Reimagine Aging. We are a local volunteer-based nonprofit organization that empowers members to continue living at home. Our goal is to improve the experience of aging by creating programs, friendships and services that support independence and connection to the community. We are looking for volunteer drivers. You might be asked to: Provide rides to appointments, pick up prescriptions, groceries, or food from restaurants. You pick when you want to volunteer. Flexible, daytime shifts. Volunteer with seniors. For more information, call 509-853-1917 or go to https://yesneighbors.org/volunteer
MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – the People For People Meals On Wheels program relies on volunteer drivers to deliver seven-day frozen nutritious meals to seniors who are homebound. In addition, volunteers are also needed at the dining rooms to help serve meals, in the kitchens to help prep food or in the warehouse to help package meals and/or pet food. Required: current driver’s license and insurance (Home Delivery drivers only); PFP will pay for health department food permit, criminal background check and drug test. To find out more about volunteering, please contact the MOW Volunteer Coordinator at 509-406-7044.
ASSIST HOMEBOUND SENIORS AND ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES — Volunteer (Chore) Services seeks individuals to provide basic chore assistance to low-income elders and low-income adults with disabilities. Drivers especially needed to take clients to the doctor or grocery store. Help with yard work, housework, and wooden ramps for handicap accessibility also needed. Please call LouAnn at 509-965-7105. Mileage reimbursement and no minimum time commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.