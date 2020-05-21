I am graduating 8th in my class with a Honors Diploma. My plan is to attend Eastern Washington University to major in Dental Hygiene. I was involved in volleyball, cheer, track, ASB and leadership, and Honors Society. I can’t choose a favorite memory because I have had so many awesome ones. I am grateful for the friendships I have made and the people who have stuck with me to the end. One of my favorite quotes is, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory.” My advice for future generations is to live in the moment. My heart goes out to all my fellow seniors, we are in this together!
Zillah High School