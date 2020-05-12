I have always struggled in school, from not understanding the work given to migraines and an eating disorder. I always struggled and I wanted to give up at every turn but thanks to the support of my family and friends I'm where I am now. I did 8 make up classes in the span of my senior year. I was determined to graduate on time. It wasnt always easy but I still did it. I plan to go to Yakima valley college to pursue my passion in photography. Thanks to two amazing people I found my love for it. Thank you to Mrs.Whitfield, Senora Montoya, Mr. Berube, and Mr. Brewer for helping me get to where I am now! You all played a big part in my life and I am forever grateful to you.
West Valley High School