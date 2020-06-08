This is my daughter Taylor Spencer. She is a senior at West Valley School District 208. Not only will she be graduating from high school but she will also be graduating from Yakima Valley College with her Associate of Arts degree. She was looking forward to playing her senior year of Fastpitch Softball after taking her Junior season off to focus on her college classes. Softball has been a huge part of her life since she was in 3rd grade. Hopefully not all is lost and we will get to see her play this summer on her Canes Fastpitch team. She will be attending Arizona State University majoring in Graphic Information Technology. We are extremely proud of her accomplishments and the amazing person she is becoming. #notallislost#growsofast#proudfamily
West Valley High School