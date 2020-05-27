Dezmarie, I have always been in awe of you ever since you were a baby with your bright beautiful eyes, soft voice, and unforgettable smile. Although Deja was your protector and often spoke up for you when you girls were little, you’ve always had a mind of your own and never lacked the ability to let it be known. A quality you’ve always possessed, and something I’ve always admired about you is how you’re able to think first, evaluate, and act later. Something that will definitely get you far in life. While it is I who should be teaching you, instead it is you who teaches me. Baby girl, you are my role model! I look forward to witnessing you achieve all of your goals and conquering anything that stands in your way. Your Dad would be so proud to see the young woman you are today Coco, something I hope you already know. Dej, Dre, Kevi, Fabian, Ivan, and I as well as Nanny, Papa, Pop-Pop, and Kuthla are all beyond proud of you babe. Good luck at YVC this fall, we know you’re going to kick butt! Congratulations Dez! You did it!!!
Wapato High School