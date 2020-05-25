First and foremost, I want to thank my family and friends for supporting through the years. My junior year was probably the most challenging year in high school for me, but with the help of my parents, teachers, and counselor I was able to finish strong. I wouldn’t be graduating as Valedictorian of Wapato’s class of 2020 if it wasn’t for my parents. High school has been a wonderful journey and it has taught me a lot about perseverance, dedication, and responsibility. A big thank you to everyone who’s been a part of the journey. In a few months, I’ll be attending Central Washington University and pursuing a career in Physical Therapy. To fellow graduates and students, continue to set your bar higher and work hard towards your dreams.
“Do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do”