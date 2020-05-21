WE MADE IT !!! I wouldn’t have done it without my family and friends, I love you guys very much and to my siblings I’m here to be the best role model I can be and can’t wait to see you guys graduate as well. Thank you mom for everything you’ve done for me and letting me learn from my mistakes to make me the young independent person I am today. I love you. To all my friends throughout the years I wish you guys nothing but the best. My best friend thank you for everything you and your family have done for me and being their for me throughout the years. To my teachers thank you for always being their for me even when it had nothing to do with school and keeping me on track always. I plan to go to Yakima valley community college and get a degree in criminal justice.
Wapato High School