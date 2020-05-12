Future plans: Attending Yakima Valley College and majoring in early childhood education
Accomplishments: -National Honor Society -Presidential Scholarship (Whitworth)
Extracurriculars: -Melody Lane Singers -Yakima Broadway Revue -Worship Team
Favorite quote: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
Advice to future generations: Enjoy high school and all of the fun events that come along with it! It’s such an important time in our lives.
Parents' names: Steve and Lydia Webb, Tiffany Smith, Ryan Brugnone