Graduated from CWU as a first generation student! 3.9 GPA at CWU (plus a 3.8+GPA when combined with Running Start/AA courses from YVC during high school), numerous academic achivements and recognitions, Ben & Nancy Remak scholarship recipient, and in 3 different honors societies at CWU. Graduating Magna Cum Laude, top 5% of class, and Dean's scholar. Earned 2 Bachelor's degrees, one in Law and Justice, and one in Sociology. Also earned her Forensic Science Certificate. Congrats!❤
