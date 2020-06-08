Kiana has many accomplishments. Kiana is graduating on June 12th, with 1 of the 5 top highest GPA's, she will be wearing a silver honor cord from teh honor society. She has 6 state appearances along with several 1st-5th place awards in cross country & track during her 4 years in high school. Kiana has excelled in everything she has done. We are proud of all her achievements/her dedication/her leadership/her hard work and how she is always willing to help anyone in need. She is humble and has a huge heart. Kiana plans to attend Perry Tech where she will be studying Business Administration.
White Swan High School