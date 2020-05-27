Hailey, daughter of Esther Cordova and Jordan Bass. Hailey is and always has been an amazing student and the best oldest sister.
Hailey will be attending University of Washington. She has participated in ASB, Basketball, Track & Field, Cross Country, Cheer, and Honor Society. She has been awarded a Diversity Scholarship in the total of $40,000. Other accomplishments during high school were: 2nd Team for Basketball Senior year, honorable mention for basketball sophomore year.
Hailey's favorite high school memory:
"Getting District Champions for basketball my Sophomore Year. "