Daniel Pearson received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School on May 26, 2020, via a virtual ceremony. In 2018, Dr. Pearson received a PhD from Harvard in biomedical sciences focusing on stem cell biology and RNA metabolism. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 2004 and from Willamette University in 2008. Before entering medical school, he completed a two-year internship in the laboratory of Dr. Francis Collins at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. He will begin a pathology residency in July at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Pearson resides in Boston with his wife, Dr. Laurie Pearson from East Valley, and infant son Oliver.
