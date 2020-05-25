Zachary started school when he was three and is one of the hardest working humans I know. Z LOVES going to school and hanging out with Friends and Classmates...who are ALL the Best at being funny, supportive and kind. Zachary is continuing his Education with individualized job training after Graduation. His favorite activities are hanging out with Friends, riding the Quad, snowmobiling, camping and hiking...and playing jokes on his family. Zachary, your Family is VERY proud of you for your hard work, your kindness, your heart, your perseverance and your love for your Family.
We love you!