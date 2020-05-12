Eden J. Moreno is a Senior at Eisenhower High School. She loves to sing, lead worship at her local church (Changing Pointe) and write songs. She loves to dance and play tennis. She is very creative and loves thinking out of the box! She loves spending time with her family, loves her time on the farm and loves her time in God’s house.Eden is excited and focused to pursue a career in Business and Cosmetology. We love you Eden😘♥️! We are so very proud of who you’ve become and who you are becoming 🎉
