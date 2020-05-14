Congratulations Dawson! We are very proud of you and know you will have an amazing future. We look forward to watching you play baseball at WVC. National Honor Society, Eagle Scout, Mr. IKE 2019. Love Mom, Dad and Kelby
Eisenhower High School
