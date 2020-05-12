Janeya Newman is a senior at East Valley High School (Yakima). She loves to draw, is a huge fan of art, loves to travel, spending time with family and much more. She is smart, kind, tenderhearted, loving and selfless.
She looks forward to attending an Art school of her choice in the near future. We are very proud of all the hard work she’s done to get this far and are bummed out for our seniors as I’m sure we all are but we remain optimistic and are praying for better days to soon come. We love you Janeya!! ❤️