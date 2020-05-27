So very proud of you, daughter, sister, grandaughter, niece, cousin and friend. You have come so far from freshman to senior year. You completed your years a full IB student at Davis High School and 2020 GRAD. You played Davis Volleyball, have been a member of The Young Progressives, Link Crew, Interact, Choir and Drama clubs. You have done community service for The Pantry sorting and distributing food, The Buddist Center catering for your Japanese class and many other service oriented activities. You have had solos, participated in solo ensemble, and even performed at Carnige Hall! This, your senior year, you scored the lead in the spring musical, The Little Mermaid, but as fate would have it, sadly you won't be able to perform the role. You have been chosen to sing a solo for your graduating class, by making a remote recording. Of all these accomplishments we are so proud. Always keep in mind the pride we have for you. Remember too that "The best way to predict your future is to create it.” — Abraham Lincoln
