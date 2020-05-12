International Baccalaureate 4.0 Valedictorian!!
Haidy Ren, we are so proud of all your accomplishments and are excited for your new adventures at the University of Washington.
You never cease to amaze us!
XOXO,
Dad, Mom, Royce, and Dane
International Baccalaureate 4.0 Valedictorian!!
Haidy Ren, we are so proud of all your accomplishments and are excited for your new adventures at the University of Washington.
You never cease to amaze us!
XOXO,
Dad, Mom, Royce, and Dane
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription