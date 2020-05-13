Congratulations to our very own Davis High School Senior, Carolina aka "Chavelita". We love you baby girl and we are so proud of all of your accomplishments. National Honor Society, Davis Cheerleading, and YVTech Nursing Program, you did them all with such grace and joy. We look forward to seeing you flourish as you pursue a Nursing Degree at Heritage University. May God Bless You and guide you through all your future endeavors.
Love You Tons, Mom, Dad, Alex, Vicky, Yasmin, Enrique,Michael, Diana, & Axel.