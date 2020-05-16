Accomplishments:
ASB President
Vice-President @YVTECH for Dental
Drama Club President
Named “most outstanding female of the year” at GHS
Jim Wright Leadership Award Recipient
State placer/ participant in all 3 sports- volleyball, basketball, tennis
HOSA Member
Internship for dental assistant
Future Plans:
Attend YVC to get my pre-reqs done to further a degree in Dentistry
Extracurricular:
3 sport athlete
Favorite Quote: “Even if you are on the right track, you will still get ran over if you just sit there.”
Favorite Memory:
Homecoming week all 4 years, they were always the best!
Advice:
Don’t take anything for granted, cherish the things you have when you have them. 4 years FLIES by. And take advantage of opportunities that come your way!