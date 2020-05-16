Accomplishments:

ASB President

Vice-President @YVTECH for Dental

Drama Club President

Named “most outstanding female of the year” at GHS

Jim Wright Leadership Award Recipient

State placer/ participant in all 3 sports- volleyball, basketball, tennis

HOSA Member

Internship for dental assistant

Future Plans:

Attend YVC to get my pre-reqs done to further a degree in Dentistry

Extracurricular:

3 sport athlete

Favorite Quote: “Even if you are on the right track, you will still get ran over if you just sit there.”

Favorite Memory:

Homecoming week all 4 years, they were always the best!

Advice:

Don’t take anything for granted, cherish the things you have when you have them. 4 years FLIES by. And take advantage of opportunities that come your way!