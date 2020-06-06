YCTV airing graduation videos

Yakima Valley College and two Yakima high schools will be airing video presentations to honor their 2020 graduating classes on Yakima’s public access television channel.

YCTV, which is at channel 192 on Charter Spectrum, will air the Eisenhower High School video at 7 p.m. June 9 and the Davis High School program at 7 p.m. June 13. Yakima Valley College’s program will be shown at 7 p.m. June 19.

Schools interested in having their graduation ceremonies aired on the channel should call Senior Community Relations Specialist Bonnie Lozano at 509-249-6862 or contact her by email at bonnie.lozano@yakimawa.gov.