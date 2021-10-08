Selah senior Ethan Garza rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns and the Vikings held off East Valley 26-14 Friday night for their first CWAC victory of the season.
After a pair of close conference losses to Ellensburg (18-12) and Othello (20-19) to begin conference play, Selah broke through to improve to 1-2 in the CWAC and 2-3 overall.
The Viks will try to even their record next Friday when they host Ephrata at Karl Graf Stadium.
The Red Devils fell to 0-3 in the CWAC and 0-6 overall. They’ll travel to Grandview this coming Friday seeking their first victory.
Elsewhere in CWAC conference play Friday night, Ellensburg and Prosser were headed to double overtime at Andreotti Field at press time.
Grandview travels to Othello for a 1 o’clock game Saturday afternoon.
For a recap of Friday night’s Week 6 action, visit yakimaherald.com/sports.
