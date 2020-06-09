• Jace, Justin and Jack were all three-year starters at shortstop at West Valley with one caveat: Jace broke his hand one week into his senior season in 2014 and Justin took over as a freshman, making him a four-year starter.
• Jace can be found in Gonzaga's all-time records for single-game RBI thanks to his two-homer, six-RBI performance against San Francisco in 2016. Justin topped that this spring at WSU with seven RBI — second most in Cougar history — against Niagara on March 8.
• That Jack provides great defense in baseball is a theme in other sports. He was the CBBN's co-defensive MVP in football last year and made the league's all-defense team in basketball.
• Jace wasn't the only Van De Brake to play in the West Coast Conference. Father Kevin was an all-conference second baseman at Loyola Marymount. Jace and Justin played for the Yakima Valley Pippins and Kevin played for the Yakima Bears.
• In the eight full American Legion seasons with the three brothers on the infield and in the lineup, the Pak was 335-108 with three state championships.
• Justin was named ABCA All-American while at Tacoma last year. He batted .398 with eight homers, 22 doubles, 60 RBI and had a 25-game hitting streak.