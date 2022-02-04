Cooper Kupp
High school: Davis, 2012.
College: Eastern Washington.
Drafted: Third round in 2017 by Los Angeles, No. 69 overall.
NFL career: Five seasons with Los Angeles (17-21).
Super Bowl: LVI in 2022 at Los Angeles, Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Rams.
Position: Starting wide receiver for Los Angeles.
Notable: Led NFL in all three receiving categories, has scored touchdowns in eight of last nine games. Was on injured reserve when the Rams played in the 2019 Super Bowl.
Kurt Schulz
High school: Eisenhower, 1987.
College: Eastern Washington.
Drafted: Seventh round in 1992 by Buffalo, No. 165 overall.
NFL career: 10 seasons with Buffalo (92-99) and Detroit (00-01).
Super Bowl: XXVIII in 1994 at Atlanta, Dallas defeated Buffalo 30-13.
Position: Back-up free safety for Buffalo, played on special teams.
Notable: Finished with 30 interceptions and 431 tackles, including the opening kickoff of the Super Bowl.
Cary Conklin
High school: Eisenhower, 1986.
College: Washington.
Drafted: Fourth round in 1990 by Washington, No. 86 overall.
NFL career: Five seasons with Washington (90-93) and San Francisco (95).
Super Bowl: XXVI in 1992 at Minneapolis, Washington defeated Buffalo 37-24.
Position: Back-up quarterback for Washington, on injured reserve.
Notable: Oft-injured QB got two starts for Washington in ‘93 and threw three TD passes against Philadelphia.
Brian Habib
High school: Ellensburg, 1983.
College: Washington.
Drafted: 10th round in 1988 by Minnesota, No. 264 overall.
NFL career: 11 seasons with Minnesota (89-92), Denver (93-97) and Seattle (98-99).
Super Bowl: XXXII in 1998 at San Diego, Denver defeated Green Bay 31-24.
Position: Starting right guard for Denver.
Notable: Didn’t miss a start in the last seven years of his career and had 133 NFL starts overall at right guard.
Fred Anderson
High school: Toppenish, 1973.
College: Oregon State, Prairie View A&M.
Drafted: Signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh in 1978.
NFL career: Six seasons with Pittsburgh (78-80) and Seattle (80-82).
Super Bowl: XIII in 1979 at Miami, Pittsburgh defeated Dallas 35-31.
Position: Back-up defensive end for Pittsburgh, played on special teams.
Notable: Was on season-long injured reserve during Pittsburgh’s 1980 Super Bowl win but still received a ring.
