There is distinction in a job well done. The 737th Transportation Company is distinctive for several reasons and one of them is the work they did in Vietnam.
The unit, part of the 80th Transportation Group and assigned to the Yakima Firing Center, (now known as the Yakima Training Center) was made up of many locals. Less than 5 percent of active-duty personnel in the Vietnam War were U.S. Army Reservists and the entire 737th was among them. Quite a few still call this area home and most of them gather regularly for reunions to catch up with friends and “listen to good war stories and lies,” according to Verne Bakker, the group’s unofficial organizer. More than 50 years later though, the vets admit that not all their war stories are “good.”
The 737th had already been training as a unit when they were called up in April of 1968. That training was stepped up, and more and better equipment issued to them before they actually shipped out for the Port of Da Nang on Sept. 16, 1968, with four commissioned officers, one warrant officer and 168 enlisted members. After 10 days of unloading and reloading, the unit moved north, where they spent the rest of 1968 in Quang Tri providing support for the 1st Air Cavalry, occasionally the Marines, and later the 101st Airborne.
They were a medium truck company with the capability of moving hundreds of thousands of gallons of fuel under a wide variety of conditions and in the month of October alone, the 737th hauled more than five million gallons of petroleum products.
Although not considered a fighting unit, Bakker admits his unit’s time in Vietnam was no easy assignment.
“We hauled millions of gallons of JP4 (helicopter fuel) through hostile territory to remote landing zones,” Bakker said. “There were always gunships in front and behind and helicopters above the convoy. I can’t remember a time there when I did not hear the sound of choppers.”
Bakker, like many veterans, does not go into much detail about his service or the aftermath caused by situations such as constant fear of snipers or land mines. But he did say that he believes he had an easier time readjusting because he returned to family and got on with completing college.
“There were some things that were hard for a while,” he admits “I can’t say we had it good, but we had it better than lots of people serving. It took me awhile to get there, but I really enjoy keeping track of the guys in the unit and helping organize the reunions.”
All members of the 737th returned from Vietnam but these days the unit loses four or five members each year. That’s one motivation behind their efforts to keep in touch with each other. It also drives them to reach out to younger generations of returning vets of all ages and branches of service.
“We weren’t treated very friendly when we returned home,” Bakker said. “But we took an oath, we did what we were asked, and we did our job the best we could. I believe it made me a better person,” said Bakker, who went on to teach math for 30 years in the Yakima School District. Bakker also believes that he and many of his fellow soldiers became better citizens due to their service.
“Many of us have an appreciation of what we have and who we are as a country, and how we earned it,” he said. Bakker recognizes that sentiment in today’s returning vets and admits that there is a connection shared only by another vet.
Roger Althoff, senior vice commander of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter echoes the sentiment that fellow vets offer each other a unique camaraderie.
“Everyone comes back with emotional baggage,” according to Althoff. “Counselors help, but other vets can really talk to and understand one another,” he added. Sixty-nine-year-old Althoff served as a civilian nurse and in both the active and reserve army nurse corp. His service spanned multiple overseas wars, giving him a perspective that he said allows him to bridge generations.
“Even though I was not in Vietnam I was in Japan around those returning from combat there,” he said. Althoff shared a connection to the 737th through its commander, a family friend, and because the unit he was assigned to in Yakima shared a building with the 737th for many years, giving him an opportunity to get to know them. As a leader at the VFW, he works to get younger generations to come in and use its services. Something that he admits was not always easy with the Vietnam vets.
“Some of the World War II vets did not welcome the guys from Vietnam into the VFW,” Althoff said. “Many of them never forgot that and went on to create their own groups such as Combat Vets United and others.” Althoff sees similarities with the combat vets from 50 years ago and those from Iraq and Afghanistan.
“They were wars of long duration and high intensity, two factors that make PTSD predictable,” Althoff explained. For those reasons and others, Althoff remains active at the VFW, hoping to be of service to all vets, whether they served in the last century or have recently left military service. The YTC’s own 737th has seen service in numerous conflicts over the years but its Vietnam War deployment stands out. One reason is the relatively small number of active-duty members who were reservists. Another is the lack of recognition many felt upon their return. The 737th received their unit awards including a Meritorious Unit Commendation for “transport of more than 25 million gallons of petroleum products to remote Vietnamese locations under hostile conditions.” However, individual medals took a bit longer.
A medal ceremony was organized in 2019 thanks to the efforts of members of the 737th and the sponsorship of Carlos Olivares, CEO of Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, which purchased the medals earned by individuals in the unit. Recognition of service in the Vietnam War was often slow coming, according to both Bakker and Althoff. One of Bakker’s favorite memories took place 15 years after he returned to Yakima in early 1969.
“I was attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and got to talking to some folks we met there. There was an airshow and a couple of A10 Warthog pilots heard that I was a Vietnam vet. They found me and said, ‘Thank you for your service.’ “
Thank you for your service. A short, simple sentence, sometimes spoken in passing. But the words can hold deep meaning, even years and decades after that service.
“That was the first time anyone said that to me,” Bakker said. “It was pretty emotional.”
The Vietnam War
- 2,709,918 Americans served in
- uniform in Vietnam
- 58,148 were killed, 61% of them
- younger than 21 years of age
- 75,000 were severely disabled
- As of 2017, 1,611 remain
- missing in action
Information about the 737th Transportation Company and local veterans’ resources are available at:
- Verne Bakker Collection
- — Veterans History Project (American Folklife Center, Library of Congress) (loc.gov) Part of the Veterans History Project of the American Folklife Center. The effort began in 2000 to collect and preserve firsthand remembrances of U.S. wartime vets and often, such as the case with Verne Bakker, includes a video interview
- Chuck Austin Place — The housing development at 16th and West Tahoma avenues is a project of the Yakima Housing Authority serving as a support center for its residents as well as the veteran and homeless community. It offers permanent housing for formerly homeless vets as well as other services and classes. Support for Chuck Austin Place may be made with the purchase of a memorial brick or by donation made to Yakima Housing Authority, Attn: CAP Donation, P.O. box 1447 Yakima, WA 98907.
- www.usar.army.mil/OurHIstory/Vietnam — Includes a unit history written in early 1969 by 1st Lt. Neil C. Johnson.
- YakamaWarriors.com — A nonprofit organization dedicated to serving “veterans of all creeds coming together under the leadership of pride, service and respect” to serve our communities.
- www.vfwpost379.org Veterans of Foreign Wars — William Wharton Post 379 is an advocate and resource for assistance for veterans of every generation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.