The Yakima Valley isn’t forgetting Veterans Day this year.
Events are lined up throughout the day, including the traditional parade through downtown Yakima and a few other gatherings to honor the sacrifices of those who have served in the armed forces.
This year’s parade should return to the form it has followed for decades, organizers say, featuring local veterans, military vehicles, bands and other entries.
Stepping off at 10:45 a.m. at Yakima Avenue and Sixth Street, the parade will proceed west to Yakima and Sixth avenues.
Yakima Avenue will be closed to motorized traffic and parking from Sixth Street to Seventh Avenue during the event.
Following the parade, the post will host a lunch catered by Kim’s Got Smoke from noon to 1:30.
Here are some other ways the valley is remembering its service people this year:
- The VFW’s annual Veterans Day breakfast lasts from 7-10 a.m. at Post 379 at 118 S. Fifth Ave.
- A Veterans Day procession begins at 11 a.m. in Prosser, following Prosser Memorial’s breakfast. The procession starts in the city’s historic downtown district.
- Prosser Memorial Health’s annual Veteran Day breakfast is on again this year. Free drive-thru breakfasts for veterans, service people and their families will be available for pick-up from 7-11 a.m. at Prosser Memorial Hospital. Veterans will also receive a special gift.
Ellensburg’s annual Veterans Day parade will start at 11 a.m. from the Ellensburg Police Department on Pearl Street. Veterans who want to ride or march should arrive between 10 and 11 a.m. The parade will go north on Pearl, east on Sixth and south on Pine back to the police department.
Additionally, numerous local businesses will offer complimentary meals and special services for veterans all day. Check the American Legion’s website
- for a list of national companies offering Veterans Day discounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.